Rikishi's Niece Murdered, $50,000 Reward For Any Information

Our thoughts are with Rikishi and his family at this time.

🚨🚨🚨Need your help . They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA 16yrs old “ JAEDAH TOFAEONO “ 🚨🚨🚨PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS Check it .. Spread the word 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost ! pic.twitter.com/9DFlTEYGCG

His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, which also wounded an adult female. The San Francisco Police Department is putting up a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible.

Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece.

