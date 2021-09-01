AEW Star MJF Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Him

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling.

Here is what he said:

“Roddy Piper.” “Before me, I’m going to say the only person who would equal the ability to get a visceral reaction from the crowd was Piper. Piper made me fall in love with wrestling.”

“And if I was able to have an opportunity to have promos back and forth with Roddy, and then a match that I know would be vicious as all hell. I think that would probably go down as the greatest match in the history of professional wrestling.”

On his favorite heel:

“Chris Jericho was up there [as a heel].” “As much as I hate to admit it. I would say Chris Jericho is most certainly up there. Roddy Piper. I would throw in Tully Blanchard, I would throw in Eddie Gilbert, I would throw in Ric Flair and I would also throw in Chris Candido.”

MJF is set to go up against Chris Jericho in their final match and if Jericho does not win then he can never wrestle for AEW again. This all takes place at Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view.