WWE Reveals New Date For Rescheduled New Orleans Show

Sep 01 - AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode on TNT. Announced card: - Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook - Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy [...]
Sep 01 - Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, whi[...]
Sep 01 - Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling. Here is what he said: “Roddy Piper.&rdqu[...]
Sep 01 - WWE has announced a new date for their rescheduled event in New Orleans. We reported a couple of days ago that the company decided to reschedule the October 1, 2021, SmackDown taping due to the[...]
Five Former WWE Superstars Now Free Agents As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like. Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Gar[...]
Sep 01 - Brian Knobs Facebook page has updated fans on his condition and things don't look too great for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, noting that Knobs is "very concerned about his future." “Hello [...]
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc II Planned For October WWE is set to bring back Halloween Havoc again in October. PWInsider is reporting the Halloween Havoc theme will again be used for an upcoming episode of NXT, with speculation it could take place on [...]
Sep 01 - A report from MMAFighting.com reveals that CM Punk has notified UFC that he has retired from mixed martial arts. Punk was required to inform UFC of his status so he could be removed from UFC’s [...]
AEW Dark Results (August 31st 2021) AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming[...]
Aug 31 - Reginald's run with the WWE 24/7 Championship has been a big hit with WWE fans, who have attached to his athleticism mixed with the typical comedy the belt's storyline brings to the table. Some of th[...]
Aug 31 - During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...]
Aug 31 - Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...]
Aug 31 - The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...]
Aug 31 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...]
Aug 31 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...]
Aug 31 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...]
Aug 31 - During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...]
Aug 31 - WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...]
Aug 31 - A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...]
Two WWE NXT Stars Are Now Officially Babyface The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...]
SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...]
Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dark AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...]
Date Revealed For The Next Big NWA Pay-Per-View NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...]
Aug 31 - Ric Flair was recently interviewed on Renee Paquette’s "Oral Sessions" podcast today to talk about his release from the ring and a whole lot more. Check out the key highlights below: Ric Flair[...]