Five Former WWE Superstars Now Free Agents

As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like.

Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Lana were all released from their WWE contracts on June 2, 2021 due to budget cuts.

All of these names but Black had a 90-day non-compete clause. He had a 30-day one as when he left NXT for the main roster his contract was not updated by the company, thus he was able to sign with AEW not long after his release.

Where next for all of this talent?