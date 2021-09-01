Will Ospreay Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He posted the following on Twitter:

“I’m sure I’ll be back in no time so other than that, I hope everyone is well. I can’t go to the RevPro shows this weekend, so unfortunately, you’ll have to deal with only really good wrestling, not the best wrestling, because the best wrestler is currently battling COVID. I’m going to beat COVID and why? Because I am on another level.”

The 'real world champion'? Will Ospreay is BACK | Resurgence.



