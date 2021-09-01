CM Punk Informs UFC He's Retired From MMA Ahead of AEW All Out Debut

The Jackson fight was however later overturned to a "No Contest" ruling after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Punk fought twice in MMA, both times for UFC. He lost his debut via first-round rear-naked choke submission to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016. He subsequently fought Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June 2018, losing a unanimous decision.

Punk was required to inform UFC of his status so he could be removed from UFC’s anti-doping program. In 2020 he was tested around 6 times.

A report from MMAFighting.com reveals that CM Punk has notified UFC that he has retired from mixed martial arts.

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk, Chris Jericho/MJF Interviews, More

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode on TNT. Announced card: - Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook - Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy [...] Sep 01 - AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode on TNT. Announced card: - Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook - Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy [...]

Rikishi's Niece Murdered, $50,000 Reward For Any Information

Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, whi[...] Sep 01 - Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, whi[...]

AEW Star MJF Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Him

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling. Here is what he said: “Roddy Piper.&rdqu[...] Sep 01 - Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling. Here is what he said: “Roddy Piper.&rdqu[...]

WWE Reveals New Date For Rescheduled New Orleans Show

WWE has announced a new date for their rescheduled event in New Orleans. We reported a couple of days ago that the company decided to reschedule the October 1, 2021, SmackDown taping due to the[...] Sep 01 - WWE has announced a new date for their rescheduled event in New Orleans. We reported a couple of days ago that the company decided to reschedule the October 1, 2021, SmackDown taping due to the[...]

Five Former WWE Superstars Now Free Agents

As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like. Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Gar[...] Sep 01 - As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like. Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Gar[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He posted the following on Twitter: “I’m sure I’ll be back in no time so other[...] Sep 01 - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He posted the following on Twitter: “I’m sure I’ll be back in no time so other[...]

Brian Knobs 'Very Concerned About His Future' Following Hospitalization

Brian Knobs Facebook page has updated fans on his condition and things don't look too great for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, noting that Knobs is "very concerned about his future." “Hello [...] Sep 01 - Brian Knobs Facebook page has updated fans on his condition and things don't look too great for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, noting that Knobs is "very concerned about his future." “Hello [...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc II Planned For October

WWE is set to bring back Halloween Havoc again in October. PWInsider is reporting the Halloween Havoc theme will again be used for an upcoming episode of NXT, with speculation it could take place on [...] Sep 01 - WWE is set to bring back Halloween Havoc again in October. PWInsider is reporting the Halloween Havoc theme will again be used for an upcoming episode of NXT, with speculation it could take place on [...]

CM Punk Informs UFC He's Retired From MMA Ahead of AEW All Out Debut

AEW Dark Results (August 31st 2021)

AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming[...] Aug 31 - AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming[...]

Kofi Kingston's Kids Love Watching Reginald's 24/7 Championship Defenses

Reginald's run with the WWE 24/7 Championship has been a big hit with WWE fans, who have attached to his athleticism mixed with the typical comedy the belt's storyline brings to the table. Some of th[...] Aug 31 - Reginald's run with the WWE 24/7 Championship has been a big hit with WWE fans, who have attached to his athleticism mixed with the typical comedy the belt's storyline brings to the table. Some of th[...]

CM Punk Reveals Meaning Behind 'AC' & 'CF' Written On His Sneakers

During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...] Aug 31 - During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...]

Britt Baker Provides An Important Update On Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...] Aug 31 - Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Falls Following Last Week's High

The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...] Aug 31 - The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Three AEW Offers

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...] Aug 31 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...]

Tony Khan Compares Current AEW Roster To 1997 WCW Roster

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...] Aug 31 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...]

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening At WWE WrestleMania 38!?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...] Aug 31 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...]

Billy Corgan Discusses WWE Not Being Open To Work With Other Promotions

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...] Aug 31 - During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...]

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card

WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...] Aug 31 - WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...]

WWE Remaing 'Very Tight Lipped' About Rebranding NXT

A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...] Aug 31 - A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...]

Two WWE NXT Stars Are Now Officially Babyface

The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...] Aug 31 - The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...]

SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr

NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...] Aug 31 - NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...] Aug 31 - AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...]

Date Revealed For The Next Big NWA Pay-Per-View

NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...] Aug 31 - NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...]