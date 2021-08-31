AEW Dark Results (August 31st 2021)

AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming and airing. We have Excalibur and Taz on commentary like usual so let's get straight to the action.

Kris Statlander defeated Selene Gray via Pinfall (1:14)

We start off AEW Dark with a squash match for the number one contender for the AEW Womens World Championship. Statlander starts off by going for a boop before she puts Selene Gray away in double time with a Fishermans Buster.

Joey Janela defeated Robert Anthony via Pinfall (4:00)

First time we've seen Robert Anthony on AEW Dark for a while. And this one of the first matches Joey has had since his heel turn. His in ring doesn't seem to change much as he's always been a little reckless in the ring. Anthony gets the upper hand until Janela catches him with an Avalanche Powerbomb which Anthony surprisingly kicks out of. Janela tries to finish it with an elbow drop but Anthony moves out of the way and locks in a Romero Special. Janela manages to get back on top though and finishes it off with a nice combination of a rolling elbow strike, a Brainbuster, a Superkick and then he finishes him off with a Death Valley Driver for the pin.

Janela attacks after the match and the a woman rolls into the ring. Even Excalibur doesn't know who this is for once and she hits a huge powerbomb on Anthony before her and Janela leave together. Who was that?!

Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck via Pinfall (2:49)

Two nights in a row we get to see both of these competitors. As I said last night, Emi is a fantastic pro wrestler and she helps everyone improve just by wrestling with them. This has been a good few weeks for Laynie Luck who has also been in the ring with Thunder Rosa. This was another loss for Luck but she got a lot more offence in tonight against the Japanese opponent. Sakura wins with a stiff looking top rope Senton. Shoutout to Taz singing "We will Sakura" to the tune of We Will Rock You during this match. Just vibes.

Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) defeated GPA & Mat Fitchett via Pinfall (2:59)

Scorpio starts in the ring with GPA and using quick tags, he and Ethan Page take control of this match early on. GPA gets away with a Jawbreaker on Sky and an Enzuigiri on Page to get the Tag. Fitchett comes in and looks good until Men of the Year turn the tables and get back in control. Page finishes it off with the Ego's Edge on Fitchett and that's all she wrote in this one.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico via Submission (4:30)

Serpentico comes out for a rare singles match and no Luther in sight here. Frankie Kazarian takes early control though, as expected, and beats Serpentico down both inside and outside of the ring. Serpentico manages to turn it around from the corner when he hit the Tijeras but has no Luther to tag to so ends up throwing his own head into Kaz when he's prone. Frankie gets back in charge though after long and comfortably finshes off Serpentico, picking up the win after getting Serpentico with the Cross Face Chicken Wing.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx via Submission (0:58)

Leyla Hirsch returns to the ring for the first time since her loss to Kamille at NWA Empower. Although this was filmed before that show so technically... never mind. This match against fellow Russian Blair Onyx lasts less than a minute as Leyla puts her away with the Cross Arm Breaker.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Jason Hotch & Travis Titan via Pinfall (1:38)

Lee and Parker attack early and give Jason Hotch and Travis Titan a taste to start this one off. Titan takes all the beat down as 2point0 go to work on him and finish him quickly with the Two for the Show. Not much to dissect on this one as we get back to back quick squashes on Dark

The Bunny w/ The Blade defeated Sierra via Pinfall (1:33)

Make that three back to back quick squashes on Dark. This time Bunny defeats Sierra in a clunky match, pinning her after her Down The Rabbit Hole finisher.

Tay Conti defeated Heather Reckless via Pinfall (1:21)

Tay Conti gets attacked before the bell again, just like she did in her last match against The Bunny. Heather Reckless made a mistake though as Conti gets fired up and puts her opponent away with the DD-Tay. Interestingly, Heather Reckless seemed to take Conti's offence a lot more comfortably than Bunny did on Dynamite. Make of that what you will.

QT Marshall w/ Nick Comorotto & Aaron Solo defeated Evil Uno via Pinfall (6:02)

Uno comes out alone and that is very unusual, this Dark Order storyline continues and I really hope they don't get split up. QT howoever does come out with back up. Uno takes the upper hand early and QT looks in real trouble until that back up turns the tables. Solo grabs Uno's ankle and distracts him to give Marshall the opening he needs to take control. He gets a huge QT sucks chant which gives me hope for the Paul Wight match on Sunday. Uno manages to regain control until he goes to the top rope and get hit by the Superplex by Marshall but Uno transitions the pin for the crucifix for the close two count. QT hits the Liger Bomb on Uno for his own two count. Very good back and forth action in this match as Evil Uno eventually hits a big dive on Marshall and Comorotto on the outside. Uno reverses the Diamond Cutter into a backslide for a final hope spot but then QT manages to hit the move for the win. Marshall taking the momentum into All Out when he gets knocked out by Paul Wight.

PAC w/ Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Matt Sydal via (8:15)

Before this match can even start, we get Andrade coming out and he gets a massive crowd reaction. Despite not being able to back it up in the ring, the AEW crowd treat Andrade as a star. He and Chavo join the commentary team for this one. Pac comes out to an equally good crowd reaction as Andrade so this crowd are going to have to make a choice on Sunday. The opening back and forth sequence in this match is better than the rest of the card that proceded it. Sydal gets the upper hand but it switches back as it goes to the outside. Andrade makes his way down the ramp towards the ring at this point and it looks like him and PAC are about to go until Chavo comes down to pull him back to the commentary desk and they carry on their actual job for this match.

Back in the ring, both men continue to trade the advantage with each of their movesets meshing together beautifully. Sydal gets a near two count with a Meteora and PAC seems to have his mind on Andrade more than Sydal. Another two count for Sydal after PAC gets spiked on his head and he's looking comfortable until Pac hits a Springboard Moonsault to the outside. The Bastard once again starts to walk up the ramp towards Andrade but manages to regain composure and gets a quick two count with a Liger Bomb. Sydal hits a into a fantastic looking Poisonrana followed by a Superkick but the Lightning Spiral gets reversed into the Brutaliser and he has to tap out. PAC and Andrade stare down as the show goes off the air.

Another show that only lasted about an hour. Perhaps a few too many matches on this card but I'd imagine AEW wanted to let as many people perform in front of that 15,000 crowd at the United Centre. Regardless, the show flew by and now I can't wait for Dynamite tomorrow as the go home episode for All Out as well as the 100th episode!