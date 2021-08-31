Britt Baker Provides An Important Update On Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract.

His real-life girlfriend, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker has reached out to pro wrestling media to inform them of news about Cole's dental health.

Baker has confirmed the former NXT Champion does not have any cavities!

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.

See also:

- Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Three AEW Offers

- Tony Khan Compares Current AEW Roster To 1997 WCW Roster

- Ric Flair Reveals Why He Quit WWE, Vince McMahon's Reaction and More