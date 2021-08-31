Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Three AEW Offers

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company.

One of the offers would have seen Angle wrestling a few matches a year and another was simply to come in as an on-camera personality with no matches. He turned down all the offers he received, although he is grateful for them.

Here is what he said:

"Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it……the first offer, they wanted me to have many matches. The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling."

During a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show he said he would only join AEW if they paid him a whopping $10 million dollars, and it would have to be against current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

"If they paid me $10 million, I would do one more match,” Angle said. “I’ll wrestle Kenny [Omega] for $10 million. I’ll get my ass kicked. Mrs. Angle [would kick my ass], I’m more scared of her than anybody else. I wouldn’t be able to tell her, there’s no way she would let me do it. She would lock all the doors from the outside."