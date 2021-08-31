WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Billy Corgan Discusses WWE Not Being Open To Work With Other Promotions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2021

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions.

Check out the highlights below:

On WWE not working with other promotions:

“I’m saying this in a fun way, I think it’s a shame that WWE doesn’t allow it because I think it would be to the benefit and to the credit of the WWE. For sure, I get why the WWE doesn’t necessarily want to play with competitors. But I think that’s really, in my opinion, that’s really old world, old century thinking, you know? I think the 21st century is really about people coming together, showing that under certain circumstances, you can work together, and it’s to the benefit of the fans who, really at the end of the day, that’s who we’re relying on the fans to stay tuned in. As choices in the marketplace become more complicated, whether it’s video games or now movies are being released online – professional wrestling has to fight its way through a complex media landscape. I think things like supercards and special appearances and stuff like that are what can make the fan stay engaged. So I don’t see it as a negative. But again, I’m not running a billion-dollar company, and I respect their choices.”

On his idea for a yearly charity event with all the major wrestling company's: 

“I still think wrestling would be a lot more fun, and you’d see a lot more fans at the table if there were circumstances by which everybody could work together, even if it was, let’s say, once a year wrestling came together. Just one day a year, all the major wrestling companies came together just to raise money for charity. How amazing would that be? Nobody would lose. It’s not like a wrestling fan who’s a fan of one company doesn’t know about the other companies, right? We don’t live in that world anymore. Why can’t we have one day here of unity or something where the top talent from all the companies come together and really, really show the world that, yes, for this one day, we can put aside our differences and our differing agendas and really help, inspire, build? That’s the world that I want to help create. That’s why when I look at somebody like Tony Khan. He’s been a great partner in that for me, right now with IMPACT being a great partner in this event, and we’ve also been working with AAA and Konnan behind the scenes. So, at least in that circumstance, we have all three of those companies represented during the pay-per-view weekend.”

