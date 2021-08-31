WWE Remaing 'Very Tight Lipped' About Rebranding NXT

A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show.

Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wraps while they make the necessary changes.

"Several NXT talent knew there was fire where there was smoke, but even top talent on the brand is being kept in the dark as to what that specifically entails. WWE is remaining very tight-lipped about the details of NXT’s future, look, and branding moving forward in that regard."

The only thing really known so far is the new logo which was revealed on social media and has been teased on RAW and SmackDown.