SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2021
NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks.
Below are the spoilers/results for those events:
- Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue
- Jamie Stanley and El Rudo defeated Captain Yuma and Rush Freeman
- Judais with James Mitchell defeated Jeremia Plunkett
- Kenzie Paige defeated Chelsea Green
- NWA World Television Champion Tyrus with Austin Idol retained over BLK Jeez with Jordan Clearwater
- Kylie Rae defeated Tootie Lynn
- Sal Rinauro and Matthew Mims defeated Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie
- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle with Allysin Kay defeated Paola Blaze with Taryn Terrell and Jennacide
- Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated El Rudo and Jamie Stanley
- Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx defeated JTG and Colby Corino
- Jennacide defeated NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay
- James Storm vs. Judais with James Mitchell ended in a No Contest
- NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeated Tootie Lynn in a non-title match
- NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and The Pope defeated Crimson and Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson and Parrow in a Triple Threat
- Melina defeated Skye Blue
- Nick Aldis and Tim Storm defeated NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer with NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille
