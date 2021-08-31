SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2021

NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks.

Below are the spoilers/results for those events:

- Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

- Jamie Stanley and El Rudo defeated Captain Yuma and Rush Freeman

- Judais with James Mitchell defeated Jeremia Plunkett

- Kenzie Paige defeated Chelsea Green

- NWA World Television Champion Tyrus with Austin Idol retained over BLK Jeez with Jordan Clearwater

- Kylie Rae defeated Tootie Lynn

- Sal Rinauro and Matthew Mims defeated Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie

- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle with Allysin Kay defeated Paola Blaze with Taryn Terrell and Jennacide

- Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated El Rudo and Jamie Stanley

- Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx defeated JTG and Colby Corino

- Jennacide defeated NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay

- James Storm vs. Judais with James Mitchell ended in a No Contest

- NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeated Tootie Lynn in a non-title match

- NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and The Pope defeated Crimson and Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson and Parrow in a Triple Threat

- Melina defeated Skye Blue

- Nick Aldis and Tim Storm defeated NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer with NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille