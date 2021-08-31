Date Revealed For The Next Big NWA Pay-Per-View

During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's next pay per view, Hard Times 2 will take place on December 4, 2021, and will be available on FITE TV.

NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events.

» More News From This Feed

CM Punk Reveals Meaning Behind 'AC' & 'CF' Written On His Sneakers

During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...] Aug 31 - During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...]

Britt Baker Provides An Important Update On Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...] Aug 31 - Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Falls Following Last Week's High

The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...] Aug 31 - The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Three AEW Offers

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...] Aug 31 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...]

Tony Khan Compares Current AEW Roster To 1997 WCW Roster

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...] Aug 31 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...]

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening At WWE WrestleMania 38!?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...] Aug 31 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...]

Billy Corgan Discusses WWE Not Being Open To Work With Other Promotions

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...] Aug 31 - During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...]

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card

WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...] Aug 31 - WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...]

WWE Remaing 'Very Tight Lipped' About Rebranding NXT

A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...] Aug 31 - A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...]

Two WWE NXT Stars Are Now Officially Babyface

The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...] Aug 31 - The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...]

SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr

NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...] Aug 31 - NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...] Aug 31 - AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...]

Date Revealed For The Next Big NWA Pay-Per-View

NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...] Aug 31 - NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...]

Ric Flair Reveals Why He Quit WWE, Vince McMahon's Reaction and More

Ric Flair was recently interviewed on Renee Paquette’s "Oral Sessions" podcast today to talk about his release from the ring and a whole lot more. Check out the key highlights below: Ric Flair[...] Aug 31 - Ric Flair was recently interviewed on Renee Paquette’s "Oral Sessions" podcast today to talk about his release from the ring and a whole lot more. Check out the key highlights below: Ric Flair[...]

The Miz Was Reportedly Not Backstage During Monday's WWE RAW

WWE had announced that a match between John Morrison and The Miz would take place on Monday's RAW on USA Network, however, the match was nixed in the lead-up to the show. You probably will have also [...] Aug 31 - WWE had announced that a match between John Morrison and The Miz would take place on Monday's RAW on USA Network, however, the match was nixed in the lead-up to the show. You probably will have also [...]

Vince McMahon Was Not Happy With WWE Creative At Monday's RAW

Monday's WWE RAW was subject to major rewrites after Vince McMahon was reported to be "extremely unhappy" with the creative plans for the flagship broadcast. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, John Morrison [...] Aug 31 - Monday's WWE RAW was subject to major rewrites after Vince McMahon was reported to be "extremely unhappy" with the creative plans for the flagship broadcast. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, John Morrison [...]

Former WWE Superstar Tajiri Set To Make MLW Debut

MLW issued the following: Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2 The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in [...] Aug 31 - MLW issued the following: Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2 The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in [...]

New Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a new match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Penelope Ford will go up against Tay Conti in a singles match. The pair were recently announced to be competitors in th[...] Aug 31 - AEW has confirmed a new match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Penelope Ford will go up against Tay Conti in a singles match. The pair were recently announced to be competitors in th[...]

Update On What happened Between Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair On Monday's WWE RAW

Nia Jax won a match against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on Monday’s RAW, but something seemed off with the match, as reported last night. Fans on social [...] Aug 31 - Nia Jax won a match against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on Monday’s RAW, but something seemed off with the match, as reported last night. Fans on social [...]

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair Seemingly Got In Shoot Fight During WWE RAW

Nia Jax went head to head against the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, ‘The Queen’, Charlotte Flair on Monday's RAW. Jax won a clean victory over WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Fl[...] Aug 31 - Nia Jax went head to head against the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, ‘The Queen’, Charlotte Flair on Monday's RAW. Jax won a clean victory over WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Fl[...]

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Retain Tag Team Titles Against Bobby Lashley & MVP in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Can #RKBro overcome th[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Can #RKBro overcome th[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Xavier Woods on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWins earn an all-important one-on-one victory against[...] Aug 30 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWins earn an all-important one-on-one victory against[...]

Omos (w/ A.J. Styles) Defeats "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison after a Two-Handed Chokeslam. NO DRIP DRIP FOR YOU![...] Aug 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison after a Two-Handed Chokeslam. NO DRIP DRIP FOR YOU![...]

Nia Jax Defeats Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in Non-Title Match on Raw

Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE goes one-on-one with @NiaJaxWWE RIG[...] Aug 30 - Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE goes one-on-one with @NiaJaxWWE RIG[...]