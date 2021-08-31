The Miz Was Reportedly Not Backstage During Monday's WWE RAW

WWE had announced that a match between John Morrison and The Miz would take place on Monday's RAW on USA Network, however, the match was nixed in the lead-up to the show.

You probably will have also noticed The Miz didn’t even appear on the broadcast. In a report from PWInsider, The Miz was never even backstage for the show.

It remains unknown why The Miz was not at last night’s show or why the match got pulled. We reported earlier that Vince McMahon was "extremely unhappy" with creative heading into the broadcast, click here for more on that.

The Miz viciously attacks John Morrison: Raw, Aug. 23, 2021.