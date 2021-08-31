Former WWE Superstar Tajiri Set To Make MLW Debut

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.
Tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.
A menacing middleweight with a history of violence spanning the globe, Yoshihiro Tajiri is as unpredictable as he is dangerous in the squared circle.
Called the “Japanese Buzzsaw” for his ferocious rapid-fire striking and aerial attacks, Tajiri cuts down adversaries with wicked kicks, with the lights often going out for recipients of his trademark roundhouse kick to the head.
Tajiri is considered one of the most accomplished Japanese athletes to storm the North America this century. With accolades including being a former WWE, ECW, CMLL, and IWA Puerto Rico title holder, Tajiri is one of the most accomplished Japanese wrestlers today.
Additionally, Tajiri has won the coveted All Japan Pro Wrestling World Junior Heavyweight Championship twice, including dethroning Ultimo Dragon in 2017 for the belt.
Labeled a sadistic martial artist, Tajiri now looks to make a statement in MLW’s middleweight division and bring gold home to All Japan Pro Wrestling.
See Tajiri LIVE in Philly October 2nd. Get your tickets at MLW2300.com.CARD
Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • Aramis • Arez • 5150 • Nicole Savoy • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO The schedule for July 10 is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders 6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders) 6:45 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE 2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.
Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.
MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.
MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout, Myron Reed and Injustice and many more.
MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.
Like MLW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling Follow MLW on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MLW Follow MLW on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling Learn more about MLW at: https://www.MLW.com
Aug 31 - During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW. Here is what he said: "I stole this from LeBron James[...]
Aug 31 - Adam Cole is one of the hottest topics right now in the world of professional wrestling following his new status as "free agent" after not re-signing a new WWE contract. His real-life girlfriend, AEW[...]
Aug 31 - The viewership and the key demographic ratings are in for Monday's WWE RAW. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com reveals the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, w[...]
Aug 31 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle revealed offers he’s received from All Elite Wrestling and president Tony Khan to join the company. One of the offers would have se[...]
Aug 31 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed trying to build stars for the future, comparing the AEW somewhat to the WCW roster in 1997. On the AEW roster to WCW [...]
Aug 31 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be bac[...]
Aug 31 - During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan commented on WWE not wanting to work with other promotions. Check out the highlights below: On WWE not working with [...]
Aug 31 - WWE has announced Sarray vs. Mandy Rose will open tonight's NXT broadcast on USA Network Again this week's show was pre-taped a week ago in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center as the Cen[...]
Aug 31 - A report from Fightful Select reveals those involved with the NXT brand have very little detail regarding the upcoming rebranding of the show. Company officials are reportedly keeping things under wr[...]
Aug 31
Two WWE NXT Stars Are Now Officially Babyface The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...]
Aug 31 - The WWE NXT women's division is set to gain two babyface wrestlers. In a report from PWInsider, it reveals Indi Hartwell is a babyface moving forward and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez wi[...]
Aug 31
SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of NWA Powerrr NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...]
Aug 31 - NWA held taped episodes of Powerrr on Monday that will air over the next several weeks. Below are the spoilers/results for those events: - Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue - Jamie Stanley and El Rudo[...]
Aug 31
Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dark AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...]
Aug 31 - AEW has announced the full card for tonight’s edition of Dark on YouTube. - PAC vs. Matt Sydal- QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno- Kris Statlander vs. Selene Gray- The Blade vs. Sierra- Serpentico vs. F[...]
Aug 31
Date Revealed For The Next Big NWA Pay-Per-View NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...]
Aug 31 - NWA President Billy Corgan was interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend's Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view events. During his interview, Corgan revealed that NWA's nex[...]
Aug 31 - Ric Flair was recently interviewed on Renee Paquette’s "Oral Sessions" podcast today to talk about his release from the ring and a whole lot more. Check out the key highlights below: Ric Flair[...]
Aug 31 - WWE had announced that a match between John Morrison and The Miz would take place on Monday's RAW on USA Network, however, the match was nixed in the lead-up to the show. You probably will have also [...]
Aug 31 - Monday's WWE RAW was subject to major rewrites after Vince McMahon was reported to be "extremely unhappy" with the creative plans for the flagship broadcast. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, John Morrison [...]
Aug 31
Former WWE Superstar Tajiri Set To Make MLW Debut MLW issued the following: Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2 The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in [...]
Aug 31 - MLW issued the following: Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2 The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in [...]
Aug 31
New Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite AEW has confirmed a new match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Penelope Ford will go up against Tay Conti in a singles match. The pair were recently announced to be competitors in th[...]
Aug 31 - AEW has confirmed a new match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Penelope Ford will go up against Tay Conti in a singles match. The pair were recently announced to be competitors in th[...]
Aug 31 - Nia Jax won a match against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on Monday’s RAW, but something seemed off with the match, as reported last night. Fans on social [...]
Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Can #RKBro overcome th[...]
Aug 30 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWins earn an all-important one-on-one victory against[...]
Aug 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison after a Two-Handed Chokeslam. NO DRIP DRIP FOR YOU![...]
Aug 30 - Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE goes one-on-one with @NiaJaxWWE RIG[...]
Aug 30
IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Requests Release Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select. Rom[...]
Aug 30 - Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select. Rom[...]