Former WWE Superstar Tajiri Set To Make MLW Debut

Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2

The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw

One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.

A menacing middleweight with a history of violence spanning the globe, Yoshihiro Tajiri is as unpredictable as he is dangerous in the squared circle.

Called the “Japanese Buzzsaw” for his ferocious rapid-fire striking and aerial attacks, Tajiri cuts down adversaries with wicked kicks, with the lights often going out for recipients of his trademark roundhouse kick to the head.

Tajiri is considered one of the most accomplished Japanese athletes to storm the North America this century. With accolades including being a former WWE, ECW, CMLL, and IWA Puerto Rico title holder, Tajiri is one of the most accomplished Japanese wrestlers today.

Additionally, Tajiri has won the coveted All Japan Pro Wrestling World Junior Heavyweight Championship twice, including dethroning Ultimo Dragon in 2017 for the belt.

Labeled a sadistic martial artist, Tajiri now looks to make a statement in MLW’s middleweight division and bring gold home to All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • Aramis • Arez • 5150 • Nicole Savoy • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

