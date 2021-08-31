Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair Seemingly Got In Shoot Fight During WWE RAW

Nia Jax went head to head against the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, ‘The Queen’, Charlotte Flair on Monday's RAW. Jax won a clean victory over WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match but that wasn't the only story coming out of that match.

At one stage in the match, both women appeared to be frustrated with each other and things got rough, with the crowd actually noticing and going somewhat silent.

Jax held Flair up against the ring ropes and hit Flair with some hard slaps. It looked like Flair sandbagged Jax when she attempted a Samoan Drop. Flair hit the ropes and then Jax tried the Samoan Drop but Flair stopped her before delivering a very awkward Scorpion Death Drop.

Something clearly wasn't right with this section of the match and both women made it obvious.

