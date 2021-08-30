AEW Rampage Viewership Drops, Remains #1 On Cable

Rampage ranked was #1 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

Rampage drew 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, this is down on last week's 1.129 million viewers and a 0.53 rating. Last week the show was live and saw the debut of CM Punk so was expected to draw a higher number.

The viewership numbers for this past Friday's AEW Rampage are in and the show saw a dip in viewership as expected.

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle Retain Tag Team Titles Against Bobby Lashley & MVP in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Can #RKBro overcome th[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Can #RKBro overcome th[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Xavier Woods on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWins earn an all-important one-on-one victory against[...] Aug 30 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWins earn an all-important one-on-one victory against[...]

Omos (w/ A.J. Styles) Defeats "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison after a Two-Handed Chokeslam. NO DRIP DRIP FOR YOU![...] Aug 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison after a Two-Handed Chokeslam. NO DRIP DRIP FOR YOU![...]

Nia Jax Defeats Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in Non-Title Match on Raw

Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE goes one-on-one with @NiaJaxWWE RIG[...] Aug 30 - Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE goes one-on-one with @NiaJaxWWE RIG[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Requests Release

Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select. Rom[...] Aug 30 - Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select. Rom[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Humberto Carrillo on Monday Night Raw

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross continued his dominance on tonight's episode of Raw, as he defeated Humberto Carrillo with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. It seems @humberto_wwe is bein[...] Aug 30 - Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross continued his dominance on tonight's episode of Raw, as he defeated Humberto Carrillo with the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke. It seems @humberto_wwe is bein[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Drops, Remains #1 On Cable

WWE Announces Six New Signings Including Brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso

The latest class of WWE Performance Center signings were revealed today on WWE.com Here is what they issued: Six athletes reported for training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., [...] Aug 30 - The latest class of WWE Performance Center signings were revealed today on WWE.com Here is what they issued: Six athletes reported for training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., [...]

WWE Postponed October 1 SmackDown TV Taping In New Orleans, LA

Following Hurricane Ida which hit the New Orleans, LA area on Monday, WWE has canceled their upcoming TV tapings that were set for October 1 in the city. The new location will be at the Royal Farms A[...] Aug 30 - Following Hurricane Ida which hit the New Orleans, LA area on Monday, WWE has canceled their upcoming TV tapings that were set for October 1 in the city. The new location will be at the Royal Farms A[...]

Damian Priest Retains WWE U.S. Title Against Drew McIntyre & Sheamus on Raw

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw. After an incredibly compet[...] Aug 30 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw. After an incredibly compet[...]

The Viking Raiders Defeat Jinder Mahal & Veer on Monday Night Raw

Former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders picked up a win on tonight's Raw, as they defeated the team of Veer and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_[...] Aug 30 - Former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders picked up a win on tonight's Raw, as they defeated the team of Veer and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw, Nia Jax Samoan Drops Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley

In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. However, [...] Aug 30 - In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. However, [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 30th 2021)

Another week and another episode of AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube this evening. This was filmed in Milwaukee along with Dynamite and Rampage so the fans in Wisconsin sure got their money's worth! Pau[...] Aug 30 - Another week and another episode of AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube this evening. This was filmed in Milwaukee along with Dynamite and Rampage so the fans in Wisconsin sure got their money's worth! Pau[...]

Huge U.S. Title Triple Threat Match Set for Tonight's Raw

It has been announced that Damian Priest will be defending the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match on tonight's Raw against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. We've got oursel[...] Aug 30 - It has been announced that Damian Priest will be defending the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match on tonight's Raw against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. We've got oursel[...]

Trevor Murdoch Reflects On Winning NWA World Heavyweight Championship

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have [...] Aug 30 - While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have [...]

Matt Riddle On Why Friendship With Randy Orton Works So Well

Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride. I feel fa[...] Aug 30 - Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride. I feel fa[...]

Drew McIntyre On Roman Reigns: "I hope he's ready."

Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship run. “I had an opportunity to help cemen[...] Aug 30 - Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship run. “I had an opportunity to help cemen[...]

Ikemen Jiro Accepts Roderick Strong's Open Challenge

It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announcement: The Diamond Mine is ramping up business,[...] Aug 30 - It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announcement: The Diamond Mine is ramping up business,[...]

Samoa Joe Is Open To NXT Title Match Against Santos Escobar

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s time for them to stop looking and start acting. I di[...] Aug 30 - Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s time for them to stop looking and start acting. I di[...]

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It’s unknown who will respond to the challenge. [...] Aug 30 - The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It’s unknown who will respond to the challenge. [...]

Adam Cole Reportedly Now '100% A Free Agent'

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and th[...] Aug 30 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and th[...]

News On On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bringing back Lesnar before the company had origi[...] Aug 30 - Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bringing back Lesnar before the company had origi[...]

AEW Star Has $6000 Item Stolen At Ontario International Airport

Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior sneakers went missing from his[...] Aug 30 - Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior sneakers went missing from his[...]

Roman Reigns Officially Reaches A Year As WWE Universal Champion

Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray[...] Aug 30 - Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray[...]