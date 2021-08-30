WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw, Nia Jax Samoan Drops Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 30, 2021
In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw. However, it was Nia Jax who had the last laugh, as she delivered a Samoan Drop to Nikki A.S.H. outside the ring and then another one to Rhea Ripley in the ring after the match.
