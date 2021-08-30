Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw, Nia Jax Samoan Drops Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Though @RheaRipley_WWE won the match, @NiaJaxWWE delivers the exclamation point! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IAjlf0UCim

♠️♠️♠️♠️♠️ @QoSBaszler is pulling out the innovative offense against @RheaRipley_WWE , to say the least. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5lc5PctRnN

In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. However, it was Nia Jax who had the last laugh, as she delivered a Samoan Drop to Nikki A.S.H. outside the ring and then another one to Rhea Ripley in the ring after the match.

In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE[...] Aug 30 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully retained their titles against MVP and WWE[...]

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWin[...] Aug 30 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day via submission on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Can @AustinCreedWin[...]

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison afte[...] Aug 30 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison afte[...]

Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @[...] Aug 30 - Nia Jax defeated Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title bout on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #WWERaw Women's Champion @[...]

Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appear[...] Aug 30 - Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling. Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appear[...]

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross continued his dominance on tonight's episode of Raw, as he defeated Humberto Carrillo with the "Kross Jacket" R[...] Aug 30 - Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross continued his dominance on tonight's episode of Raw, as he defeated Humberto Carrillo with the "Kross Jacket" R[...]

The viewership numbers for this past Friday's AEW Rampage are in and the show saw a dip in viewership as expected. Rampage drew 722,000 viewers with [...] Aug 30 - The viewership numbers for this past Friday's AEW Rampage are in and the show saw a dip in viewership as expected. Rampage drew 722,000 viewers with [...]

The latest class of WWE Performance Center signings were revealed today on WWE.com Here is what they issued: Six athletes reported for training toda[...] Aug 30 - The latest class of WWE Performance Center signings were revealed today on WWE.com Here is what they issued: Six athletes reported for training toda[...]

Following Hurricane Ida which hit the New Orleans, LA area on Monday, WWE has canceled their upcoming TV tapings that were set for October 1 in the ci[...] Aug 30 - Following Hurricane Ida which hit the New Orleans, LA area on Monday, WWE has canceled their upcoming TV tapings that were set for October 1 in the ci[...]

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on tonight'[...] Aug 30 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on tonight'[...]

Former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders picked up a win on tonight's Raw, as they defeated the team of Veer and former WWE Champion Jinder M[...] Aug 30 - Former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders picked up a win on tonight's Raw, as they defeated the team of Veer and former WWE Champion Jinder M[...]

In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on ton[...] Aug 30 - In a hard-hitting match between a former Raw Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall on ton[...]

Another week and another episode of AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube this evening. This was filmed in Milwaukee along with Dynamite and Rampage so the f[...] Aug 30 - Another week and another episode of AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube this evening. This was filmed in Milwaukee along with Dynamite and Rampage so the f[...]

It has been announced that Damian Priest will be defending the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match on tonight's Raw agai[...] Aug 30 - It has been announced that Damian Priest will be defending the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match on tonight's Raw agai[...]

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last nig[...] Aug 30 - While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last nig[...]

Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [O[...] Aug 30 - Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [O[...]

Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship[...] Aug 30 - Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship[...]

It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announc[...] Aug 30 - It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announc[...]

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s ti[...] Aug 30 - Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s ti[...]

The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It&rs[...] Aug 30 - The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It&rs[...]

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indic[...] Aug 30 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indic[...]

Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. [...] Aug 30 - Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. [...]

Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jord[...] Aug 30 - Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jord[...]

Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Rei[...] Aug 30 - Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Rei[...]