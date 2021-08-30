AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 30th 2021)

Another week and another episode of AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube this evening. This was filmed in Milwaukee along with Dynamite and Rampage so the fans in Wisconsin sure got their money's worth! Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston start off on comentary. 9 matches on this show so lets get straight to the action.

Daniel Garcia defeated Tylor Sullivan via submission (1:03)

The definition of a squash match. Sullivan gets no offence whatsoever and Garcia taps him out very quickly with that submission move he had countered by Moxley on Rampage. No name for it and I'm not sure on the technical term. Let me know in the comments if you know what it's called.

Jora Johl w/ Matt Hardy defeated Kal Herro via Pinfall (1:16)

Kal Herro is loved by the crowd and starts off the match on the offence until Jora Johl ends up on the bottom rope and Matt Hardy slaps him. Johl fires up and hits a couple of moves on Herro before putting him away with a big pump kick.

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Ashley D’Amboise via Pinfall (4:07)

Sakura is a welcome re-addition the the AEW Womens division. Her experience will help every woman that she locks up with and Ashley D'Amboise was the recipient of that tonight. This one goes a little longer than the first two matches combined as both women get some offence in but ultimately it's a solid win for Sakura who looked dominant, as she should, in the closing stretch. She finishes it with two brutal looking Backbreakers.

Nyla Rose & Diamante w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Julia Hart & Big Swole via Pinfall (6:34)

I thought this match might have made the main event because the fact there's a story behind it but it's right here in the middle of the card. Big Swole and Diamante scrap it out to start off and Diamante gets the upper hand. Her and Nyla Rose keep Swole isolated in the corner. Swole manages to get the "hot tag" but it's anything but as Julia Hart gets up to the top turbuckle for a crossbody but has clearly never watched a Nyla Rose match as she gets caught and slammed. Now it's Julia's turn to take the beating until she manages to get her knees up on a Nyla splash and then hits a split leg bulldog from the top rope. Swole runs wild from the tag and takes out both opponents before hitting an Ace Cutter on Nyla and getting a close two count. Swole and Julia look to double up on Nyla but Diamante pulls Swole out the ring and hits her with a chain whilst Julia takes the huge beast bomb for the loss.

Matt Hardy and Jora Johl promo

This one is just for the Indian fans who now have a TV deal. Hardy starts off putting Johl over and then gets him to translate some things for the Indian fans. Johl mostly obliges but calls Matt a "bit of a big head" when he describes himself as a deity.

Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace via Pinfall (1:32)

Dante Martin appears to be on every single AEW show at the moment and I have absolutely no issue with it. Dante squashes Adam Grace in another quick one and the commentary team proceed to argue whether he hit a Neckbreaker or a Death Valley Driver for the win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck via (2:48)

Thunder Rosa doesn't need any ring time to improve, she's already good enough, but it's always a pleasure to watch her work. She gives Laynie Luck little opportunity as she puts her away with the Fire Thunder Driver

Jade Cargill W/Smart Mark Sterling Promo

Jade says she's just going to stand there and look fine and has no need address the peasants. Who am I to argue with her? Then Mark puts her over for getting the fastest ever victory in Rampage and then appearing on the red carpet at the Culture Ball. She then announces herself in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens via Pinfall (3:07)

Powerhouse Hobbs replaces Eddie Kingston on the desk and he's joined by Hook behind him eating some form of bagged snack. Why is Hook the coolest? Powerhouse Hobbs tells us Brian Cage couldn't hack it in Team Taz whilst Cage begins to absolutely dominate Bowens in the ring. Commentary spend some time talking up the Hobbs vs Cage match booked for Dynamite tonight whilst the match seems to seem like a long squash as Bowens gets barely anything. Wight mentions that Bowens sure wishes he had a partner to tag out to in the most overt reference to Max Caster to date. Cage wins with the drillclaw.

Another ambush by #TeamTaz on @MrGMSI_BCage after his match. Will it be a fair fight between @TrueWillieHobbs and Brian Cage when they face each other this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite live on TNT?



Watch #AEWDarkElevation now: https://t.co/OOhGBfAUvo pic.twitter.com/W7mdPNY0JK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2021

After the match, Hook goes down to distract Cage who falls for it and Hobbs attacks from behind. Ricky Starks pops out from nowhere to put Hobbs over on the mic as Hobbs hits Town Business on Cage to leave him laying.

Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless via Pinfall (2:51)

Eddie Kingston comes back for this one again. Shida starts by mocking the height of her opponent. Is this the start of a heel run for Hikaru? That could be very interesting. She's defintely working that way as her moves seem a lot more vicious from the start of this match. Heather Reckless manages to get a little offence in but Shida manages to get back in control and puts Reckless away with the Falcon Arrow because nobody kicks out of the Falcon Arrow!

Sammy Guevara & Fuego Del Sol defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (4:41)

Fuego is All Elite and has some new entrance music to celebrate that as he tags with his best friend for the first time in AEW. This clearly makes Luther and Serpentico angry as they attack before the bell but Full Time Fuego manages to get back in control of Serpentico early. Luther has to interfere to turn the tide and Luther starts to beat Fuego down. We get the usual yet always entertaining spots of Luther using Serpentico as a weapon until Fuego manages to get the hot tag to Sammy after countering. Sammy begins to run wild but Luther manages to take him out as the match breaks down into a brawl in and out of the ring. We get back into the ring and we get Fuego hitting a Tornado DDT on Serpentico before Sammy hits Luther with the GTH for the win.

This episode flew by despite the amount of content and I think Rampage will really help AEW to produce their YouTube shows better from here on forward.