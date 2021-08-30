Trevor Murdoch Reflects On Winning NWA World Heavyweight Championship

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.

"Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have gotten any better except if Harley was there with me. I did it. I'm still in shock. I'm just happy that I made and I'm able to stand up and look at people and go, 'If you work hard enough and don't give up and don't take no, at the end of the day, you win.' I wasn't going to allow myself to walk out of this business not knowing that I gave everything I had. If I did lose last night, it was because it wasn't because I wasn't The Man, it was because it wasn't me, I wasn't good enough. I proved to myself and the world that I can step on the grand stage and I can go and I can win. What I do with that moving forward is up to me."

Murdoch was asked about what was going through his mind before the match.

"I was thinking of Harley. I was thinking of Lance Cade. I was talking to Ric. I was thinking that I was about to walk out, where the greats had been, and do my best to create magic. Part of it was, "Trevor, don't fuck up.' The other part was to enjoy it and live in the moment. The crowd really turned out. I wanted to prove to the world that, just because I have weight around my belly, doesn't mean I can't go out there and go. My favorite line is, don't let the fat fool you. There is an athlete in this body."

Murdoch then spoke about Ric Flair's appearance at the end of the match.