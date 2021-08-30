Ikemen Jiro Accepts Roderick Strong's Open Challenge

The updated card is as follows:

Over the weekend, Ikemen Jiro answered the call and let Strong know he’d see him in the ring Tuesday night. After Kushida was deemed unable to compete for their NXT Cruiserweight Title Match, Strong has kept his eyes on the title. Malcolm Bivens has declared Strong the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as he awaits his showdown with The Time Splitter.

The Diamond Mine is ramping up business, and Roderick Strong extended an open challenge for any competitor ready to challenge their rise.

It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announcement:

Trevor Murdoch Reflects On Winning NWA World Heavyweight Championship

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have [...] Aug 30 - While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last night, that was a dream come true. It could not have [...]

Matt Riddle On Why Friendship With Randy Orton Works So Well

Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride. I feel fa[...] Aug 30 - Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride. I feel fa[...]

Drew McIntyre On Roman Reigns: "I hope he's ready."

Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship run. “I had an opportunity to help cemen[...] Aug 30 - Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship run. “I had an opportunity to help cemen[...]

Samoa Joe Is Open To NXT Title Match Against Santos Escobar

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s time for them to stop looking and start acting. I di[...] Aug 30 - Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s time for them to stop looking and start acting. I di[...]

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It’s unknown who will respond to the challenge. [...] Aug 30 - The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It’s unknown who will respond to the challenge. [...]

Adam Cole Reportedly Now '100% A Free Agent'

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and th[...] Aug 30 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and th[...]

News On On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bringing back Lesnar before the company had origi[...] Aug 30 - Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bringing back Lesnar before the company had origi[...]

AEW Star Has $6000 Item Stolen At Ontario International Airport

Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior sneakers went missing from his[...] Aug 30 - Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior sneakers went missing from his[...]

Roman Reigns Officially Reaches A Year As WWE Universal Champion

Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray[...] Aug 30 - Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray[...]

CM Punk Addresses 'Vicious Rumor' He's Hard To Deal With

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, CM Punk discussed his reputation and why he thinks some people think he is hard to deal with. He also touched upon inspirations for his Heels character. [...] Aug 30 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, CM Punk discussed his reputation and why he thinks some people think he is hard to deal with. He also touched upon inspirations for his Heels character. [...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight on the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs Sammy Guevara & Fuego Del Sol- Julia[...] Aug 30 - Another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight on the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs Sammy Guevara & Fuego Del Sol- Julia[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Big Match Nixed, Lashley/Sheamus, Maria/Doudrop

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Miz vs. Morrison was expected to take place during the broadcast after Miz turned on his former partner during[...] Aug 30 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Miz vs. Morrison was expected to take place during the broadcast after Miz turned on his former partner during[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Gets Rid Of His Trademark Tattoos...Kind Of!

AEW star CM Punk posted a video on his Instagram showing his tattoos being covered up for his role on the wrestling-based Starz series Heels, which Punk will work alongside Stephen Amell. Punk posted[...] Aug 30 - AEW star CM Punk posted a video on his Instagram showing his tattoos being covered up for his role on the wrestling-based Starz series Heels, which Punk will work alongside Stephen Amell. Punk posted[...]

When WWE Hopes Sasha Banks Will Be Back On Television

There’s still no official word as to why Sasha Banks has been pulled from WWE television, although it is hoped she will be able to return to the ring soon. PWInsider noted that the former Smack[...] Aug 30 - There’s still no official word as to why Sasha Banks has been pulled from WWE television, although it is hoped she will be able to return to the ring soon. PWInsider noted that the former Smack[...]

Update On The Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Rematch

As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021, for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. During that big event, Goldberg will again be challenging Bobby Lashley for t[...] Aug 30 - As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021, for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. During that big event, Goldberg will again be challenging Bobby Lashley for t[...]

NWA 73 Pay-Per-View Results (8/29) - St. Louis, Missouri

Below are the results for the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. Full results courtesy of Kyle Dunning of eWrestlingNews. NWA 73rd Anniversary Resu[...] Aug 29 - Below are the results for the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. Full results courtesy of Kyle Dunning of eWrestlingNews. NWA 73rd Anniversary Resu[...]

Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Championship

Tonight's NWA 73 was headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career. The match opened with the two rivals brawling ringside[...] Aug 29 - Tonight's NWA 73 was headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career. The match opened with the two rivals brawling ringside[...]

New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA 73

NWA has new tag team champions! Aron Stevens and JR Kratos went up against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 w/ Konnan) at NWA 73 with Le Rebellion picking up the win to become the ne[...] Aug 29 - NWA has new tag team champions! Aron Stevens and JR Kratos went up against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 w/ Konnan) at NWA 73 with Le Rebellion picking up the win to become the ne[...]

New #1 Contender For National Championship Crowned At NWA 73

Chris Adonis now has his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73 tonight. During the event, Judais won a 13-man battle royal to earn a title shot against Adonis, eliminating JTG for [...] Aug 29 - Chris Adonis now has his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73 tonight. During the event, Judais won a 13-man battle royal to earn a title shot against Adonis, eliminating JTG for [...]

Ric Flair Appears At NWA 73, Tells Vince McMahon ‘I Love You’

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair returned home at tonight's NWA 73 event in St. Louis. Flair thanked a number of people including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, a[...] Aug 29 - Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair returned home at tonight's NWA 73 event in St. Louis. Flair thanked a number of people including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, a[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Four Horsemen Reunion In AEW

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that All Elite Wrestling should do a 4 Horsemen reunion, especially now Ric Flair has departed WWE. The idea[...] Aug 29 - During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that All Elite Wrestling should do a 4 Horsemen reunion, especially now Ric Flair has departed WWE. The idea[...]

Eric Bischoff Feels Vince McMahon Is 'Feeding People To AEW'

During his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from WWE. Bischoff said he feels Vince McMahon is "feeding people to AEW" an[...] Aug 29 - During his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from WWE. Bischoff said he feels Vince McMahon is "feeding people to AEW" an[...]

WWE Nixed Big Plans For Harry Smith’s Recent Return

Harry Smith recently returned to WWE and worked a dark match prior to an episode of SmackDown back in July. The Wrestling Observer reveals that Smith has been under a WWE contract signed since April [...] Aug 29 - Harry Smith recently returned to WWE and worked a dark match prior to an episode of SmackDown back in July. The Wrestling Observer reveals that Smith has been under a WWE contract signed since April [...]