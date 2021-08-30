Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Tonight’s RAW will broadcast live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It’s unknown who will respond to the challenge.

The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW.

» More News From This Feed

Trevor Murdoch Reflects On Winning NWA World Heavyweight Championship

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last nig[...] Aug 30 - While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch reflected on winning the NWA Championship at last night's NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. "Last nig[...]

Matt Riddle On Why Friendship With Randy Orton Works So Well

Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [O[...] Aug 30 - Matt Riddle was a guest on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his friendship with Randy Orton. “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [O[...]

Drew McIntyre On Roman Reigns: "I hope he's ready."

Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship[...] Aug 30 - Drew McIntyre was recently reviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about feeling like he helped elevate Bobby Lashley into his WWE Championship[...]

Ikemen Jiro Accepts Roderick Strong's Open Challenge

It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announc[...] Aug 30 - It has been announced by WWE that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this Tuesday's NXT. Below is the official announc[...]

Samoa Joe Is Open To NXT Title Match Against Santos Escobar

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s ti[...] Aug 30 - Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Mediotiempo, where he had high praises for Santos Escobar. “I open the doors to everyone, it’s ti[...]

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It&rs[...] Aug 30 - The opening match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW. United States Champion Damien Priest will kick off the show with an open challenge. It&rs[...]

Adam Cole Reportedly Now '100% A Free Agent'

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indic[...] Aug 30 - A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent." "WWE sources also indic[...]

News On On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. [...] Aug 30 - Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. [...]

AEW Star Has $6000 Item Stolen At Ontario International Airport

Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jord[...] Aug 30 - Matt Jackson has been the victim of a theft at Ontario International Airport. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson revealed his Air Jord[...]

Roman Reigns Officially Reaches A Year As WWE Universal Champion

Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Rei[...] Aug 30 - Today marks a major milestone for the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. He has officially reached 365 days, a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Rei[...]

CM Punk Addresses 'Vicious Rumor' He's Hard To Deal With

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, CM Punk discussed his reputation and why he thinks some people think he is hard to deal with. He also to[...] Aug 30 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, CM Punk discussed his reputation and why he thinks some people think he is hard to deal with. He also to[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight on the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Chaos Project (Luther & Serpe[...] Aug 30 - Another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight on the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Chaos Project (Luther & Serpe[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Big Match Nixed, Lashley/Sheamus, Maria/Doudrop

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Miz vs. Morrison was expected to take place during the broad[...] Aug 30 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Miz vs. Morrison was expected to take place during the broad[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Gets Rid Of His Trademark Tattoos...Kind Of!

AEW star CM Punk posted a video on his Instagram showing his tattoos being covered up for his role on the wrestling-based Starz series Heels, which Pu[...] Aug 30 - AEW star CM Punk posted a video on his Instagram showing his tattoos being covered up for his role on the wrestling-based Starz series Heels, which Pu[...]

When WWE Hopes Sasha Banks Will Be Back On Television

There’s still no official word as to why Sasha Banks has been pulled from WWE television, although it is hoped she will be able to return to the[...] Aug 30 - There’s still no official word as to why Sasha Banks has been pulled from WWE television, although it is hoped she will be able to return to the[...]

Update On The Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Rematch

As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021, for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. During that big event, Gold[...] Aug 30 - As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021, for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. During that big event, Gold[...]

NWA 73 Pay-Per-View Results (8/29) - St. Louis, Missouri

Below are the results for the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. Full results courtesy of Kyle Dun[...] Aug 29 - Below are the results for the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. Full results courtesy of Kyle Dun[...]

Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Championship

Tonight's NWA 73 was headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career. The [...] Aug 29 - Tonight's NWA 73 was headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career. The [...]

New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA 73

NWA has new tag team champions! Aron Stevens and JR Kratos went up against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 w/ Konnan) at NWA 73 wit[...] Aug 29 - NWA has new tag team champions! Aron Stevens and JR Kratos went up against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 w/ Konnan) at NWA 73 wit[...]

New #1 Contender For National Championship Crowned At NWA 73

Chris Adonis now has his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73 tonight. During the event, Judais won a 13-man battle royal to earn[...] Aug 29 - Chris Adonis now has his next contender for the NWA Championship following NWA 73 tonight. During the event, Judais won a 13-man battle royal to earn[...]

Ric Flair Appears At NWA 73, Tells Vince McMahon ‘I Love You’

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair returned home at tonight's NWA 73 event in St. Louis. Flair thanked a number of people including Vinc[...] Aug 29 - Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair returned home at tonight's NWA 73 event in St. Louis. Flair thanked a number of people including Vinc[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Four Horsemen Reunion In AEW

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that All Elite Wrestling should do a 4 Horsemen reunion, es[...] Aug 29 - During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that All Elite Wrestling should do a 4 Horsemen reunion, es[...]

Eric Bischoff Feels Vince McMahon Is 'Feeding People To AEW'

During his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from WWE. Bischoff said he[...] Aug 29 - During his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from WWE. Bischoff said he[...]

WWE Nixed Big Plans For Harry Smith’s Recent Return

Harry Smith recently returned to WWE and worked a dark match prior to an episode of SmackDown back in July. The Wrestling Observer reveals that Smith[...] Aug 29 - Harry Smith recently returned to WWE and worked a dark match prior to an episode of SmackDown back in July. The Wrestling Observer reveals that Smith[...]