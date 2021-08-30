Adam Cole Reportedly Now '100% A Free Agent'

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that Adam Cole hasn’t resigned with WWE and is "100% a free agent."

"WWE sources also indicated that Cole is expected to field offers, and that he was not at Smackdown last Friday, and was not meeting with Vince McMahon as many had suspected when he cancelled his stream."

Cole’s WWE contract expired in July signing a short-term extension that took him just past SummerSlam weekend.

Where next for Adam Cole?