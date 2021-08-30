News On On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar returning at WWE SummerSlam 2021 was reportedly very last minute, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bringing back Lesnar before the company had originally planned was done to appease FOX. We previously reported, FOX officials were not happy with CM Punk signing AEW instead of being offered a deal to return to WWE.

Today on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that Lesnar has signed a contract for around for 8-12 dates (matches). These dates do not include TV appearances. It is believed Lesnar has signed a deal through until 2023.