CM Punk Addresses 'Vicious Rumor' He's Hard To Deal With

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, CM Punk discussed his reputation and why he thinks some people think he is hard to deal with. He also touched upon inspirations for his Heels character.

On his reputation:

“I was on television twice a week, 52 weeks a year for eight, nine, ten years? So I get that all the time. And there’s this vicious rumor that I’m hard to deal with and I’m mean. I think it’s because I played a bad guy on wrestling television for so long, that people confuse the two. And yeah, there’s instances where I’m like ‘man I really did my job.’ And then there’s instances where I’m like ‘come on man. I’m out with my wife. Let me just eat.’”