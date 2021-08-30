When WWE Hopes Sasha Banks Will Be Back On Television

There’s still no official word as to why Sasha Banks has been pulled from WWE television, although it is hoped she will be able to return to the ring soon.

PWInsider noted that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion wasn’t backstage at last Friday’s SmackDown and would not be returning just yet.

The report reveals that there is hope internally that Banks could return on the weekend of September 10, which will feature a SmackDown TV taping in New York City at Madison Square Garden.