NWA 73 Pay-Per-View Results (8/29) - St. Louis, Missouri

Below are the results for the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV from Chase's Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

NWA 73rd Anniversary Results

Before the opening match, Jax Dane took out Crimson, and Thom Latimer attacked Tim Storm with a steel chair. The match began with Latimer pinning his opponent, but Storm kicked out.

#1. Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer vs. Crimson — Winner: Tim Storm



#2. Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae — Winner: Mickie James

A masked woman attacks her after the match! After knocking her down with a kick to the face, she reveals herself to be Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She gives Mickie a vicious piledriver before choosing not to engage with Kylie Rae coming in to the ring.

#3. Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater & The Masked Man (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Da Pope & The End, Odison & Parrow — Winners: Tyrus, Clearwater & Masked Man

#4. [NWA National Championship] Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm — Winner: Chris Adonis retains*

*Defended in controversial fashion, as James Storm pinned Adonis, the referee counted three, but then decided to reverse the decision after seeing Adonis’ leg on the rope.

– Next up, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair makes his way to the ring. He’s in the ring and getting emotional already. He wants to tell us what he did yesterday. Flair signed autographs, he had a couple of drinks with Dennis Rodman and called a bunch of celebrities. Do you know why? Because he was the NWA Champion. That’s why, the NWA, no matter what anyone says, will never be gone, because of people like you. As long as he’s alive, he won’t let you forget it.

This was his home, he lived and died in St. Louis. Here’s a story you’ve all heard. He wants to say thank you to some people. Can he have a minute to speak? Billy Corgan said he can say what he wants. He thanks his wife Wendy for picking him up, just like Triple H, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and he loves Vince McMahon. Vince won’t see this but he will hear about it. He thanks Hunter for telling him he’s always Ric Flair, he would not give up telling him. Triple H grew up on the NWA, he loved it. Shawn Michaels carried him through WrestleMania. Taker also carried him through ‘Mania. Any time he wants to tell a story, Austin will let him tell one about Harley Race.

He tells a story about Harley Race & Bruiser Brody. The list of people in this very hotel that he wrestled. So many NWA greats! Name any guy and he wrestled them right here. You can start with every big star from Hulk, to Austin, run down the list, you know what they grew up on? The NWA! And that’s why they respect the brand and me. Because you know, he wrestled an hour in Columbus, Ohio, then he’d get on a jet and fly somewhere else for an hour, to get to St. Louis for TV. He was nonstop, that’s what being the World Champion was all about. You think he’s the only divorced World Champ? I don’t think so.

By the time he was done, he walked out with a bunch of money and tipped everyone high, you know why? Because he was NWA World Champion. Everyone knew how hard he worked. The world needs brands, he loves all the promoters, whether it be WWE, AEW, NWA, any wrestler can be a part of this. He can be here tonight, then go drink with Tony Khan Thursday night, then go watch Chris Jericho, who watched him back in the day for an hour against Nick Bockwinkel.

As for you guys, the greatest fans, no… he loves you. He went from being so good, getting his haircut, going in to the last match (on Nitro) looking like crap against Sting in WCW. Next day Jim Ross calls him, asking to come to work, but he didn’t hear from again in a year. Vince called him and said you can come in and don’t even need to talk. Triple H said you can wrestle Undertaker and he was scared to death, but he got through it. He wants to thank Randy Orton and his Dad, he wants Randy to break his record. He’s only four away, and here’s to the Queen Charlotte and his other daughter. They all lived with the nightmare of having the NWA Champion as a Father.

Thanks to Billy Corgan for calling him. When he got the call, he thought he was going to have a title shot against Nick. He takes off the jacket and gets ready to go. Corgan says its fine Ric, I just need you to talk. He knows he’s running long, but he just wants to say thank you. He hopes he shouted out everybody. Love you Wendy. Thank you NWA! Thank you Ric! It doesn’t matter what company wrestlers are in, thanks to all of them for showing him respect. God bless ya NWA! WOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

#5. [13-man Battle Royal] — Winner: Judias* by last eliminating JTG

*Earns a shot at the NWA National Championship

#6. [NWA World Women’s Championship] Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green — Winner: Kamille via submission

#7. [NWA World Tag Team Championship] Aron Stevens & JR Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelión, Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450 (w/ Konnan) — Winners: La Rebelión becomes new champions with Mark Of The Beast

– Konnan says today is inclusive for all of us, because in his day there weren’t many women, Latino’s or African-Americans doing what they can do today. The women at EmPowerrr killed it last night. It’s so great seeing inter-promotional matches, you wouldn’t have seen this in the past. Happy 73rd Anniversary to the NWA.

#8. [NWA World’s Championship vs. Murdoch’s Career] Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch — Winner: Trevor Murdoch becomes the new champion!

Trevor’s family & Ric Flair enter the ring. They celebrate the victory together. Flair tells him he has the name Murdoch, so he was always destined for greatness. He’s wearing Harley Race’s colors, so tonight, he gets to walk out proud as the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, so set the example. Thank you Billy Corgan and the NWA. Murdoch says he never dreamed this moment would happen, but standing in front of everyone here, this is how he dreamed it.

He tells the fans they are the reason he kept going, because they kept believing in him. He doesn’t know what’s in his future, but he will defend the title the best he can every day. Trevor would like to hear it one more time for the guy who brought him to the dance, and the fans chant “Harley Race!”. He hopes one day he can be anywhere near as good as he was. Thank you to the fans and NWA, for believing in him. See you folks! Thanks for joining us here for the live coverage. It has been a great weekend of action presented by the NWA.