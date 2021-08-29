Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Championship

Tonight's NWA 73 was headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career.

The match opened with the two rivals brawling ringside before Trevor sent Aldis over the railing and the two brawl through the crowd before Aldis dragged Murdoch back to the ring.

At one point Aldis put Murdoch on a table outside of the ring delivering a diving elbow drop off of the top turnbuckle through the table before rolling Trevor back inside for a near fall.

The match concluded when Murdoch hit a piledriver and a diving bulldog for the 1...2...3!

Nick Aldis was the first man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title for 1000 days in over 20 years recently and that reign is now over.

Ric Flair came out to celebrate with Murdoch and his family, he said "Harley Race was the baddest man alive. Now you are the NWA World Champion."

Murdoch addressed the crowd, mentioning that it was the late great Harley Race who got him there and thanking the fans for their support.