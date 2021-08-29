After the match, Konnan spoke about the significance of a Mexican and Puerto Rican holding major titles for the NWA.

JR Kratos and Aron Stevens had held the tag team titles since November 10, 2020.

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos went up against La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 w/ Konnan) at NWA 73 with Le Rebellion picking up the win to become the new NWA World Tag Team Champions.

NWA 73 Pay-Per-View Results (8/29) - St. Louis, Missouri

Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Championship

New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA 73

New #1 Contender For National Championship Crowned At NWA 73

Ric Flair Appears At NWA 73, Tells Vince McMahon ‘I Love You’

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Four Horsemen Reunion In AEW

Eric Bischoff Feels Vince McMahon Is 'Feeding People To AEW'

WWE Nixed Big Plans For Harry Smith’s Recent Return

Hulk Hogan Still Wants One Final Match In WWE

Ronda Rousey Watched NWA Empowerrr And Loved It

Jimmy Korderas Goes In Detail On Witnessing Owen Hart's Death

Roman Reigns Achieves Career Milestone Tomorrow

Charlotte Flair Believes Winner of Queen of the Ring Tournament Should Have To Face Her

Carlito Opens Up About Working With John Cena, Talks About The Stabbing Storyline

Kaitlyn Reveals Michael Cole Apologized To Her For NXT Season 3 Commentary

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Warning To AEW Roster: "Bring It On!"

STARDOM Matches To Air On NJPW World

John Goodman Narrates Cold Open For NWA 73rd Anniversary Show

Keith Lee Undergoing Character Repackaging, Heel Turn Imminent?

PROGRESS Chapter 119: Freedom Is a Road Seldom Travelled by The Multitude Results

No Way Jose Compares NXT To High School, Says Matt Bloom Warned Him About Main Roster

Charlie Morgan Returns After Two Year Hiatus And Retirement Claims

Britt Baker Reveals That Fans Have Been Coming To Her Dental Practice

Kevin Owens Reflects On Winning WWE Universal Championship Five Years Ago

