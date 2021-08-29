Ric Flair Appears At NWA 73, Tells Vince McMahon ‘I Love You’

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair returned home at tonight's NWA 73 event in St. Louis.

Flair thanked a number of people including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, and Steve Austin. He told Vince McMahon, "I love you. That’s why I’m here" and said that as long as he is alive he will never let people forget about the NWA which made him a star back in the day.

Flair mentioned that Vince knows this is where he belongs. He thanked Triple H for not giving up on him during his time in WWE and mentioned the NWA Title is hanging in Triple H’s office. Flair said Shawn Michaels and Taker carried him at the age of 59. Flair said that Steve Austin always asks him to tell NWA stories.

He went on to tell a Harley Race story and mention some of the greats of NWA. He also thanked Randy Orton and Bob Orton and wants Randy to one day to break his prestigious title record. He also mentioned his kids.

Flair also had praise for NWA owner Billy Corgan and joked about how he thought the company wanted him to challenge Worlds Champion Nick Aldis. Flair hit the ropes and then did his strut and said that Corgan only wanted him to talk and not get back in the ring.