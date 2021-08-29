WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Four Horsemen Reunion In AEW

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that All Elite Wrestling should do a 4 Horsemen reunion, especially now Ric Flair has departed WWE.

The idea being that Flair could join the brand, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are already there, and Barry Windham would no doubt be open to joining considering his nephew Bray Wyatt might end up on the roster.

Here’s what Bubba Ray said:

"The obvious question always comes up when someone gets released from the WWE, immediately we start talking about, ‘Wow, what if he went to AEW?’ I’m not talking about Ric Flair in AEW as a performer, although Ric could probably still go out there and pull off another great segment, like he did with Jay Lethal in TNA and entertain the hell out of us.

And how’s this, if you want to talk about it from a creative point of view – we know that Tony Khan is a huge fan of pro wrestling, of old school pro wrestling. You bring in Flair, now you have Flair, Arn (Anderson), and Tully (Blanchard) on your roster, you have three quarters of the original Horsemen."