Eric Bischoff Feels Vince McMahon Is 'Feeding People To AEW'

During his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from WWE. Bischoff said he feels Vince McMahon is "feeding people to AEW" and he is "fascinated" by what is going on right now.

Here’s what Eric had to say:

“I find it ironic that 6 or 8 months ago people were thinking, ‘Oh man, Vince McMahon is afraid to let anybody go because he’s afraid of AEW’. For god sake, he’s like feeding people to AEW.

I have no instinct on this, I have no gut feel on this but I’m fascinated with the fact that WWE is willing to not just let talent go, let marquee talent go with a high level of equity amongst wrestling fans at the point where AEW is making such solid progress. They got momentum in their corner now.

They’re on a roll now and what a weird time to release a talent like Bray Wyatt that has so much freaking equity with the audience and allow him to be in position to go to AEW. That is a phenomenally interesting scenario to me, makes me wonder what is going on behind the scenes in WWE. I’m just fascinated, it’s an interesting time to be interested in the business of the wrestling business.”