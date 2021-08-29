WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Nixed Big Plans For Harry Smith’s Recent Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2021

Harry Smith recently returned to WWE and worked a dark match prior to an episode of SmackDown back in July.

The Wrestling Observer reveals that Smith has been under a WWE contract signed since April and there were once plans to have him feature on the NXT UK brand to feud with WALTER for the NXT UK Championship but COVID changed all that.

"The original idea was for the NXT UK brand and be the top UK babyface and feud with WALTER over the Title, but COVID changed all that. Laurinaitis pushed hard for him to be on the main roster and Vince wanted him on SmackDown."

WALTER recently lost the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragnunov at NXT TakeOver 36.

Source: f4wonline.com
