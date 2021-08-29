Hulk Hogan Still Wants One Final Match In WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed SummerSlam 2006, where Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Orton in his final WWE match. Prichard noted that as has been reported over the last few years Hogan still wants one final match in WWE.

“If you were to ask Hulk today, I think Hulk would tell you, ‘I’ve still got one more in me, brother.’ In his head, he does. I just wouldn’t for his health. I don’t want to see that, man.

I want to remember Hulk Hogan as Hulk Hogan and the way he was and for him to come back and do some nostalgia stuff and be Hulk today. Always entertaining, always great.

I just, man, he is Hulk Hogan. You don’t want to see Hulk Hogan, you know, gimping around the ring. I just don’t want to see that.”

Prichard on Hogan beating Orton and wrestling in TNA:

“First of all, as we discussed before, nobody kicks out of the leg drop. Hulk Hogan beat his a$$ because it was Hulk Hogan goddammit!

But you know, also at the same time, the back issues and all the other issues that Hulk had between his knees and back and everything else. It was time for him to be out of the ring.

I’m glad that was his last match, at least in WWE. He would go on to have more elsewhere, but I don’t think that was the best thing for his longevity and for his body in general.”