Carlito Opens Up About Working With John Cena, Talks About The Stabbing Storyline

Carlito recently did a Q&A on the Chris Van Vliet show, where he was asked about what career moment in WWE he's asked the most about.

“The Cena stabbing, of course. They always ask that. I think it turned out we didn’t stab him, something happened. I think somebody else did, I don’t know, I forgot how it all ended. I think that’s the main one, that one with Cena. Apparently I tried to kill John Cena. I think it was [my old bodyguard] Jesus that ended up trying to kill him? I don’t know, anyway, I ended up being innocent.”

Speaking of John Cena, Carlito also was asked about his debut against Cena back in 2004.

“I was nervous for a little bit of course. Also, I like it when you have no choice. You have to go out there and perform. When you realized it’s like that, it kind of takes the pressure off you. It’s like, number one, I’m not going back to Puerto Rico, number 2, I’m not going to fail in front of a live audience. So, you just kind of lose those nerves and do what you do.”

Carlito had nothing but nice words to say about Cena.