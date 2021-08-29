Keith Lee Undergoing Character Repackaging, Heel Turn Imminent?

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee has been working dark matches recently.

It is now being reported by PWInsider that these dark matches have been WWE attempting to "refine" him and work out what they believe will work best for him moving forward.

Despite his massive babyface reactions that he has been getting, there is rumor being put out by Dave Meltzer that WWE is planning on repackaging him into a new character. WrestlingNews.co is also stating that Vince McMahon personally wants to turn Keith Lee into a monster heel.

Lee was recently sidelined with health problems, and is making his comeback now.