No Way Jose Compares NXT To High School, Says Matt Bloom Warned Him About Main Roster

Former WWE star No Way Jose was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he discussed how he believes NXT is similar to a high school environment while WWE's main roster is more business oriented.

"Yeah man, 100%. NXT was basically, I say, like a high school. You went in there every day, you saw the same people every day, you got to talk with the coaches. Then with that, Triple H is there every week and so are the writers, and we get to talk to them and they'll tell you what they want. It's legit, as much as high school. They had the cliques and all that BS and the good and the bad that come along with it, but then you get to Raw and SmackDown and it’s a different beast. A lot of every man for himself type of thing and everybody wants a certain amount of spots. Everybody's still cool but it's more business up there. I think that was the change that I really wasn't ready for and I didn't expect, because I was like, ‘oh okay, it's kind of going to be like NXT.’ Oh hell no. They told you in NXT like, ‘get ready for it.’ Bloom, A-Train, Tensai, whatever you want to call him, he was like, ‘this is the purest place you'll see in the system.’ I just thought he was kind of BSing with me and he was right."

You can check out the full appearance here: