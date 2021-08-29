Charlie Morgan Returns After Two Year Hiatus And Retirement Claims

This comes after announcing her retirement from professional wrestling at SHIMMER Volume 111.

Independent wrestling star Charlie Morgan has recently returned to the ring for Pro Wrestling EVE at their Queendom 4 event, defeating Skye Smitson in her first match since June of 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Warning To AEW Roster: "Bring It On!"

This past Friday on AEW Rampage, NBA 2021 finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting front row and frequently had the camera cut to him enjoying himself throughout the event. Before the show went o[...] Aug 29 - This past Friday on AEW Rampage, NBA 2021 finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting front row and frequently had the camera cut to him enjoying himself throughout the event. Before the show went o[...]

STARDOM Matches To Air On NJPW World

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that upcoming STARDOM showcase matches set for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam will air on NJPW World for the very first time. Big news!Wrestle Grand Slam at MetLife D[...] Aug 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that upcoming STARDOM showcase matches set for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam will air on NJPW World for the very first time. Big news!Wrestle Grand Slam at MetLife D[...]

John Goodman Narrates Cold Open For NWA 73rd Anniversary Show

The NWA's 73rd anniversary show takes place tonight, following last night's successful NWA EmPowerrr event. The NWA has released the cold open which will kick off the event, which is narrated by lege[...] Aug 29 - The NWA's 73rd anniversary show takes place tonight, following last night's successful NWA EmPowerrr event. The NWA has released the cold open which will kick off the event, which is narrated by lege[...]

Keith Lee Undergoing Character Repackaging, Heel Turn Imminent?

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee has been working dark matches recently. It is now being reported by PWInsider that these dark matches have been WWE attempting to "refine" him and work out what they[...] Aug 29 - Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee has been working dark matches recently. It is now being reported by PWInsider that these dark matches have been WWE attempting to "refine" him and work out what they[...]

PROGRESS Chapter 119: Freedom Is a Road Seldom Travelled by The Multitude Results

PROGRESS Wrestling aired their Chapter 119: Freedom Is A Road Seldom Traveled By The Multitude event last night, which featured many of their top stars in championship matches. Here are the results. [...] Aug 29 - PROGRESS Wrestling aired their Chapter 119: Freedom Is A Road Seldom Traveled By The Multitude event last night, which featured many of their top stars in championship matches. Here are the results. [...]

No Way Jose Compares NXT To High School, Says Matt Bloom Warned Him About Main Roster

Former WWE star No Way Jose was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he discussed how he believes NXT is similar to a high school environment while WWE's main roster is more bu[...] Aug 29 - Former WWE star No Way Jose was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he discussed how he believes NXT is similar to a high school environment while WWE's main roster is more bu[...]

Charlie Morgan Returns After Two Year Hiatus And Retirement Claims

Independent wrestling star Charlie Morgan has recently returned to the ring for Pro Wrestling EVE at their Queendom 4 event, defeating Skye Smitson in her first match since June of 2019. This comes a[...] Aug 29 - Independent wrestling star Charlie Morgan has recently returned to the ring for Pro Wrestling EVE at their Queendom 4 event, defeating Skye Smitson in her first match since June of 2019. This comes a[...]

Britt Baker Reveals That Fans Have Been Coming To Her Dental Practice

Dr. Britt Baker's professional wrestling gimmick is using her real life career as a dentist to blur the lines between fact and fiction. This reality that she is an accomplished dentist has caused an i[...] Aug 29 - Dr. Britt Baker's professional wrestling gimmick is using her real life career as a dentist to blur the lines between fact and fiction. This reality that she is an accomplished dentist has caused an i[...]

Kevin Owens Reflects On Winning WWE Universal Championship Five Years Ago

Kevin Owens recently put up a video on his Twitter reflecting on when he won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago. "My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pre[...] Aug 29 - Kevin Owens recently put up a video on his Twitter reflecting on when he won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago. "My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pre[...]

Jim Ross Responds To Rumors He's Changing His Role In AEW

Over the weekend there was a report from RingSide News that Jim Ross would be transitioning from the full-time lead announcer for AEW and doing more behind-the-scenes work and sit-down interviews.&nbs[...] Aug 29 - Over the weekend there was a report from RingSide News that Jim Ross would be transitioning from the full-time lead announcer for AEW and doing more behind-the-scenes work and sit-down interviews.&nbs[...]

Read Everything Tony Khan Said During His Big Interview With Dave Meltzer

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about CM Punk, AEW All Out, hiring WWE talent, the future of Jim Ross and much much more. Y[...] Aug 29 - AEW CEO and President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about CM Punk, AEW All Out, hiring WWE talent, the future of Jim Ross and much much more. Y[...]

What WWE Is Currently Looking For When They Hire New Talent

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, newly crowned WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe discussed the hiring directive in WWE for new talent and what the company is looking for when go scout[...] Aug 29 - During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, newly crowned WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe discussed the hiring directive in WWE for new talent and what the company is looking for when go scout[...]

Carlito Reveals When His WWE Career Went Downhill

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Carlito revealed that when he was paired with Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus he felt that was a career changer and not for the bet[...] Aug 29 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Carlito revealed that when he was paired with Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus he felt that was a career changer and not for the bet[...]

Samoa Joe Talks About The Evolution Of WWE NXT Brand

New NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about his on-screen role as while as his new role backstage scouting talent. Here is what he said: &l[...] Aug 29 - New NXT Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about his on-screen role as while as his new role backstage scouting talent. Here is what he said: &l[...]

Trevor Murdoch Discusses His Frustrations With WWE During His Time With The Company

NWA Star Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed on the Sitting Ringside podcast with David Penzer to promote tonight's NWA 73rd PPV. Below are the highlights from the interview. On his frustrations[...] Aug 29 - NWA Star Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed on the Sitting Ringside podcast with David Penzer to promote tonight's NWA 73rd PPV. Below are the highlights from the interview. On his frustrations[...]

Tony Khan Wants To Host An AEW Show At Fulham FC's Stadium

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he hopes to host an AEW event out of the home stadium Fulham Football Club, a London-based soccer club owned by the Khan family. Khan revealed his desire dur[...] Aug 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he hopes to host an AEW event out of the home stadium Fulham Football Club, a London-based soccer club owned by the Khan family. Khan revealed his desire dur[...]

Paige Comments On When Her WWE Contract Expires

Paige revealed during a Twitch stream that her WWE deal is set to expire in June on 2022. Here is what she said: "My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new[...] Aug 28 - Paige revealed during a Twitch stream that her WWE deal is set to expire in June on 2022. Here is what she said: "My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new[...]

Chelsea Green Wins NWA Women’s Invitational Cup During EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup concluded the NWA EmPowerr pay-per-view. The winner will go up against NWA Women’s Champion Kamille tomorrow night at NWA 73. The Invitational Cup feature[...] Aug 28 - The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup concluded the NWA EmPowerr pay-per-view. The winner will go up against NWA Women’s Champion Kamille tomorrow night at NWA 73. The Invitational Cup feature[...]

NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned During EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

For the first time since 1985, NWA has new Women’s World Tag Team Champions! During the NWA EmPowerrrr pay-per-view, The Hex defeated Hell on Heels and Velvet/King defeated The Freebabes in sem[...] Aug 28 - For the first time since 1985, NWA has new Women’s World Tag Team Champions! During the NWA EmPowerrrr pay-per-view, The Hex defeated Hell on Heels and Velvet/King defeated The Freebabes in sem[...]

Awesome Kong Announces Retirement During NWA EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

Awesome Kong appeared during Saturday's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in an emotional reunion with Gail Kim. Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide and Paola Blaze when Kong appeared t[...] Aug 28 - Awesome Kong appeared during Saturday's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in an emotional reunion with Gail Kim. Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide and Paola Blaze when Kong appeared t[...]

WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 In October Due To MLB Games

A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseball. The two episodes moving will take happen on [...] Aug 28 - A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseball. The two episodes moving will take happen on [...]

WWE Selling New Bray Wyatt Merchandise Despite Recent Release

WWE is still making money off Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick despite his release from the company on July 31. Wyatt prior to his release was one of the company's biggest sellers of merchandise, whi[...] Aug 28 - WWE is still making money off Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick despite his release from the company on July 31. Wyatt prior to his release was one of the company's biggest sellers of merchandise, whi[...]

Jim Ross Reportedly Stepping Back From Full-Time AEW Announcer Role

Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcaster is set to move away from the announce table on[...] Aug 28 - Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcaster is set to move away from the announce table on[...]

WWE Bringing Back Drew McIntyre’s 'Broken Dreams' Theme Song?

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back his Broken Dreams theme song, a track that the Sc[...] Aug 28 - Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back his Broken Dreams theme song, a track that the Sc[...]