Britt Baker Reveals That Fans Have Been Coming To Her Dental Practice
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 29, 2021
Dr. Britt Baker's professional wrestling gimmick is using her real life career as a dentist to blur the lines between fact and fiction. This reality that she is an accomplished dentist has caused an increased number of wrestling fans to come visit her dental practice, where she still works to this day.
During a panel at Planet Comic-con, Baker spoke about how she feels about this.
"Yeah, the number’s definitely rising rapidly. I'm getting a lot more fans. Surprisingly a lot of people are driving from Jacksonville to Orlando because they've been in a crowd for our Jacksonville shows. It's cool though because they're not there to just chat or take a picture or get an autograph, they're there for an appointment and to get a cleaning. It's kind of cool because I really am a role model. We're improving oral health because I'm a wrestler and a dentist."
She explained further about how she can identify which people coming in are fans of hers.
"A lot of times they’re really nervous. I’m really good at picking up on when they're a fan or when they're not and I get really excited when it's a wrestling fan because I know they're there for two reasons and they're excited. I'm a wrestling fan too so I put myself in their position. But I think so, I like to think they respect me a little more than the average dentist because I'm the best in the game right now so they have to," Baker said.