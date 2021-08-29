Britt Baker Reveals That Fans Have Been Coming To Her Dental Practice

Dr. Britt Baker's professional wrestling gimmick is using her real life career as a dentist to blur the lines between fact and fiction. This reality that she is an accomplished dentist has caused an increased number of wrestling fans to come visit her dental practice, where she still works to this day.

During a panel at Planet Comic-con, Baker spoke about how she feels about this.

"Yeah, the number’s definitely rising rapidly. I'm getting a lot more fans. Surprisingly a lot of people are driving from Jacksonville to Orlando because they've been in a crowd for our Jacksonville shows. It's cool though because they're not there to just chat or take a picture or get an autograph, they're there for an appointment and to get a cleaning. It's kind of cool because I really am a role model. We're improving oral health because I'm a wrestler and a dentist."

She explained further about how she can identify which people coming in are fans of hers.