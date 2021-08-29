Kevin Owens Reflects On Winning WWE Universal Championship Five Years Ago

Kevin Owens recently put up a video on his Twitter reflecting on when he won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago.

"My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pretty cool happened. Then I got on Twitter and I saw a lot of people were reminding me of what happened there, as well. A lot of people remember it very well. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster.”

Owens thanked the fans for their support.

“The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, are really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. I’ve been so lucky. I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride,” Owens said. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. I figured this was a good time to say thank you.”

You can check out the video here: