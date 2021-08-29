Jim Ross Responds To Rumors He's Changing His Role In AEW

Over the weekend there was a report from RingSide News that Jim Ross would be transitioning from the full-time lead announcer for AEW and doing more behind-the-scenes work and sit-down interviews.

Ross has since responded to the rumor, tweeting:

"It’s news to me…"

Tony Khan was asked about J.R.'s future with AEW in an interview with Dave Metlzer, here is what he said:

“I’m not sure, a lot of that is up to Jim. I like having Jim here. I want him to keep doing matches and calling shows. I think he adds a lot of value and he’s the most recognizable wrestling voice of all time.

I think in terms of his penetration worldwide, and so he’s a great ambassador for us. I think I’m really happy about what he’s brought to the company. I’ll have to sit down and talk with Jim, but I know right now he’s happy calling matches, and going forward it seems like that’s the plan."