Carlito Reveals When His WWE Career Went Downhill

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Carlito revealed that when he was paired with Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus he felt that was a career changer and not for the better.

"Yeah, I actually didn’t like any of that. That’s what, I think [when] things started going downhill. Carlito’s the guy that always talked about having all these girls but never got the girl. You know what I mean? And when he gets the girl it’s like, okay, that’s not him. You know what I mean? He’s a guy that brags about getting all these girls and these girls, you talk to them, and he does the worst things imaginable. They can’t stand him. But, I don’t know, they turned me into a ladies man for some reason."

"No, it was just the opposite [of my character]. Carlito wasn’t a ladies man. [Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus] are great friends and stuff, but at the same time I’m thinking that ‘This isn’t the best thing for my character’."