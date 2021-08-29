Trevor Murdoch Discusses His Frustrations With WWE During His Time With The Company

NWA Star Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed on the Sitting Ringside podcast with David Penzer to promote tonight's NWA 73rd PPV.

Below are the highlights from the interview.

On his frustrations during his time in WWE:

“They put me in an angle with Ric Flair for the Intercontinental Title. I think this is one of the things that really soured me on the company itself. I’d always been brought up with this mindset in my head that the cream will rise to the top. You may get passed by, but the cream will always rise to the top. When I got my singles opportunity with Ric, I was like, ok this is my opportunity. We had a three week little angle, and out of nowhere, they shut it down, switched it, changed it. No explanation. Tell me why? That really burned me badly. I’ve got my moment. All you have to do is just give me a chance. I don’t mind if you guys don’t like me, don’t want me, or think that I’m not going to be successful, but at least give me a chance to prove it to you first. That was the downhill slope for me knowing that I probably wasn’t going to get where I wanted in that company.”

On WrestleMania:

“I did three WrestleManias, but I always got put to the pre show. That was the other thing. There were two different occasions on two different WrestleManias that we were World Tag Team Champions. I was like, let’s put the titles on WrestleMania. We deserve our match. We’ve been pushing for it, and it would always get cut like two hours before the program starts. You keep going up to the plate, you’re knocking a home run every time, and not getting what you want. It really soured me on my whole experience to the point where I was there for a paycheck there towards the end. That’s just how it was.”

On why he did not stay with WWE:

“I wasn’t happy. We got to a point where my contract was coming up. I wasn’t happy to be on the road. It got to the point where I was coming home, I was getting upset that I would have to leave. I had a newborn baby. He was only three years old. I hadn’t spent any time with him. I was on the road. I won the World Tag Titles. I got off the road. I came home. I took my wife to the hospital. We spent three days in the hospital. We had my son. I took them home. I put him in a crib, started packing, and 45 minutes later, I left for my first 18 day tour of Europe. I never had any time with my children. I had money, but I wasn’t happy. When you’re not able to wrestle the way you want to, ultimately that’s what makes you happy. When you’re not able to do that, enough was enough. When it came time to re-sign, I just didn’t do it. They put out on WWE.com that they wished me well in my future endeavors.”