Tony Khan Wants To Host An AEW Show At Fulham FC's Stadium

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he hopes to host an AEW event out of the home stadium Fulham Football Club, a London-based soccer club owned by the Khan family.

Khan revealed his desire during a talk with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I do want to come to England. It’s a huge part of my life," Khan said, before referencing AEW's UK TV deal with ITV. "It’s a great thing we have with ITV. It’s been amazing for us. We have great wrestlers from the UK, male and female. I can’t announce exact dates, but I want to bring AEW to Craven Cottage. I think all the new additions would be the best home for AEW"

AEW is yet to run a show outside of the United States, but the UK would be an obvious choice given the size of the pro wrestling market.