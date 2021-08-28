Paige Comments On When Her WWE Contract Expires

Paige revealed during a Twitch stream that her WWE deal is set to expire in June on 2022. Here is what she said:

"My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract"

During a WWE Backstage in 2019, it was reported that Paige signed a four-year agreement that ran through 2023.