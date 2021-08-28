Awesome Kong Announces Retirement During NWA EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

Wow! What a moment between Awesome Kong and @gailkimITSME .❤ Thank you, @MeanQueenK ! #NWAEmpowerrr | #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/MzCWXZEW0W

Kong revealed she is done in the ring and it was Gail Kim who brought her back. Both Kim and Kong hugged. Kong has worked for SHIMMER, Ring of Honor, WWE, TNA, IMPACT, AEW, and All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling and many more during her career.

Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide and Paola Blaze when Kong appeared to make the save, taking out Jennacide and Blaze with the implant buster.

Awesome Kong appeared during Saturday's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in an emotional reunion with Gail Kim.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Wants To Host An AEW Show At Fulham FC's Stadium

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he hopes to host an AEW event out of the home stadium Fulham Football Club, a London-based soccer club owned[...] Aug 28 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he hopes to host an AEW event out of the home stadium Fulham Football Club, a London-based soccer club owned[...]

Paige Comments On When Her WWE Contract Expires

Paige revealed during a Twitch stream that her WWE deal is set to expire in June on 2022. Here is what she said: "My contract is up in June of next y[...] Aug 28 - Paige revealed during a Twitch stream that her WWE deal is set to expire in June on 2022. Here is what she said: "My contract is up in June of next y[...]

Chelsea Green Wins NWA Women’s Invitational Cup During EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup concluded the NWA EmPowerr pay-per-view. The winner will go up against NWA Women’s Champion Kamille tomor[...] Aug 28 - The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup concluded the NWA EmPowerr pay-per-view. The winner will go up against NWA Women’s Champion Kamille tomor[...]

NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned During EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

For the first time since 1985, NWA has new Women’s World Tag Team Champions! During the NWA EmPowerrrr pay-per-view, The Hex defeated Hell on H[...] Aug 28 - For the first time since 1985, NWA has new Women’s World Tag Team Champions! During the NWA EmPowerrrr pay-per-view, The Hex defeated Hell on H[...]

Awesome Kong Announces Retirement During NWA EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

Awesome Kong appeared during Saturday's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in an emotional reunion with Gail Kim. Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terre[...] Aug 28 - Awesome Kong appeared during Saturday's NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view in an emotional reunion with Gail Kim. Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terre[...]

WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 In October Due To MLB Games

A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseb[...] Aug 28 - A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseb[...]

WWE Selling New Bray Wyatt Merchandise Despite Recent Release

WWE is still making money off Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick despite his release from the company on July 31. Wyatt prior to his release was one of[...] Aug 28 - WWE is still making money off Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick despite his release from the company on July 31. Wyatt prior to his release was one of[...]

Jim Ross Reportedly Stepping Back From Full-Time AEW Announcer Role

Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcas[...] Aug 28 - Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcas[...]

WWE Bringing Back Drew McIntyre’s 'Broken Dreams' Theme Song?

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back[...] Aug 28 - Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Soars To Almost 3 Million Viewers On FOX

A report from SpoilerTV reveals that Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which featured all the fallout from this past Saturday's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-v[...] Aug 28 - A report from SpoilerTV reveals that Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which featured all the fallout from this past Saturday's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-v[...]

Jim Ross Feels AEW Has Live Crowds That Are 'Attitude Era-esque'

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the live crowd at last Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago where CM Punk made h[...] Aug 28 - During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the live crowd at last Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago where CM Punk made h[...]

Booker T Discusses Adam Cole’s Free Agency

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed NXT superstar Adam Cole who could be potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW. On Ad[...] Aug 28 - During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed NXT superstar Adam Cole who could be potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW. On Ad[...]

Mandy Rose Possibly Injured During Recent NXT TV Tapings

Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Mandy Rose is believed to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place[...] Aug 28 - Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Mandy Rose is believed to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To Long Island New York

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the Long Island New York with an epi[...] Aug 28 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the Long Island New York with an epi[...]

Matt Riddle Says He Can Beat Up Roman Reigns In Real Fight

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report during which he revealed he could beat up Roman Reigns in a real fight. Roman Reigns tak[...] Aug 28 - Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report during which he revealed he could beat up Roman Reigns in a real fight. Roman Reigns tak[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's NWA EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

The NWA will tonight present its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, EmPowerrr at 7 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card: Main Even[...] Aug 28 - The NWA will tonight present its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, EmPowerrr at 7 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card: Main Even[...]

John Cena Says He's 'Super Sad' About Dave Bautista's Recent Comments

During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena was asked about former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, who said he didn’t want to work with Cena [...] Aug 28 - During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena was asked about former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, who said he didn’t want to work with Cena [...]

Goldberg Choked His Son At WWE SummerSlam To Stop Him From Smiling

During an interview with the CarCast, podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he was feeling "dazed and confused and continually limp" following his WWE Summe[...] Aug 28 - During an interview with the CarCast, podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he was feeling "dazed and confused and continually limp" following his WWE Summe[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Addresses AEW Fans After Rampage Goes Off The Air

Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT which was pre-taped after Dynamite on Wednesday night, CM Punk came out and addressed the[...] Aug 28 - Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT which was pre-taped after Dynamite on Wednesday night, CM Punk came out and addressed the[...]

Bruce Prichard Discusses The Animosity Between Ric Flair an Mick Foley, Their SummerSlam Match, More

During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley at WWE SummerSlam 2006. Check out the highl[...] Aug 28 - During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley at WWE SummerSlam 2006. Check out the highl[...]

Major Name Booked For Next Episode Of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The special guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena will make a s[...] Aug 28 - The special guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena will make a s[...]

AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...] Aug 27 - AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possib[...]

Miro To Face Eddie Kingston At All Out

On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...] Aug 27 - On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be [...]

Baron Corbin Introduces New Gimmick On WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...] Aug 27 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming &[...]