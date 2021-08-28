WWE Selling New Bray Wyatt Merchandise Despite Recent Release

Wyatt is currently waiting for his WWE non-compete clause to expire, which is normally 90-days. There have been rumors of Wyatt joining AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Recently a holiday-themed Funko Pop figure has been released for sale and merchandise, including masks and t-shirts, were sold at the WWE SummerSlam store in Las Vegas last week.

Wyatt prior to his release was one of the company's biggest sellers of merchandise, which made his release even more curious.

WWE is still making money off Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick despite his release from the company on July 31.

WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 In October Due To MLB Games

A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseball. The two episodes moving will take happen on [...] Aug 28 - A report from PWInsider reveals two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 in October due to FOX's coverage of Major League Baseball. The two episodes moving will take happen on [...]

Jim Ross Reportedly Stepping Back From Full-Time AEW Announcer Role

Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcaster is set to move away from the announce table on[...] Aug 28 - Jim Ross has been a staple of AEW commentary since the company launched in 2019 but in a report from Ringside News, they reveal the legendary broadcaster is set to move away from the announce table on[...]

WWE Bringing Back Drew McIntyre’s 'Broken Dreams' Theme Song?

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back his Broken Dreams theme song, a track that the Sc[...] Aug 28 - Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is set to receive a change to his theme music. A report from Fightful Select, reveals McIntyre will be getting back his Broken Dreams theme song, a track that the Sc[...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Soars To Almost 3 Million Viewers On FOX

A report from SpoilerTV reveals that Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which featured all the fallout from this past Saturday's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view drew an overnight viewership of 2.874 million [...] Aug 28 - A report from SpoilerTV reveals that Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which featured all the fallout from this past Saturday's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view drew an overnight viewership of 2.874 million [...]

Jim Ross Feels AEW Has Live Crowds That Are 'Attitude Era-esque'

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the live crowd at last Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago where CM Punk made his debut with the company. “It’s been[...] Aug 28 - During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the live crowd at last Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago where CM Punk made his debut with the company. “It’s been[...]

Booker T Discusses Adam Cole’s Free Agency

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed NXT superstar Adam Cole who could be potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW. On Adam Cole: “I don’t look at it like a s[...] Aug 28 - During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed NXT superstar Adam Cole who could be potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW. On Adam Cole: “I don’t look at it like a s[...]

Mandy Rose Possibly Injured During Recent NXT TV Tapings

Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Mandy Rose is believed to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place earlier this week. Rose reportedly sustained the[...] Aug 28 - Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Mandy Rose is believed to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place earlier this week. Rose reportedly sustained the[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To Long Island New York

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the Long Island New York with an episode of Dynamite later this year. Dynamite will t[...] Aug 28 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the Long Island New York with an episode of Dynamite later this year. Dynamite will t[...]

Matt Riddle Says He Can Beat Up Roman Reigns In Real Fight

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report during which he revealed he could beat up Roman Reigns in a real fight. Roman Reigns taking credit for the success of this year’s Su[...] Aug 28 - Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report during which he revealed he could beat up Roman Reigns in a real fight. Roman Reigns taking credit for the success of this year’s Su[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's NWA EmPowerrr Pay-Per-View

The NWA will tonight present its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, EmPowerrr at 7 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card: Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cu[...] Aug 28 - The NWA will tonight present its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, EmPowerrr at 7 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the final announced card: Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cu[...]

John Cena Says He's 'Super Sad' About Dave Bautista's Recent Comments

During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena was asked about former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, who said he didn’t want to work with Cena or The Rock in movies. Cena said that he understoo[...] Aug 28 - During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena was asked about former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, who said he didn’t want to work with Cena or The Rock in movies. Cena said that he understoo[...]

Goldberg Choked His Son At WWE SummerSlam To Stop Him From Smiling

During an interview with the CarCast, podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he was feeling "dazed and confused and continually limp" following his WWE Summerslam 2021 match against Bobby Lashley. Goldberg [...] Aug 28 - During an interview with the CarCast, podcast, Bill Goldberg revealed he was feeling "dazed and confused and continually limp" following his WWE Summerslam 2021 match against Bobby Lashley. Goldberg [...]

WATCH: CM Punk Addresses AEW Fans After Rampage Goes Off The Air

Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT which was pre-taped after Dynamite on Wednesday night, CM Punk came out and addressed the live audience he was joined by Christian Cage and[...] Aug 28 - Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT which was pre-taped after Dynamite on Wednesday night, CM Punk came out and addressed the live audience he was joined by Christian Cage and[...]

Bruce Prichard Discusses The Animosity Between Ric Flair an Mick Foley, Their SummerSlam Match, More

During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley at WWE SummerSlam 2006. Check out the highlights below: Bruce Prichard on heat between Ric F[...] Aug 28 - During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley at WWE SummerSlam 2006. Check out the highlights below: Bruce Prichard on heat between Ric F[...]

Major Name Booked For Next Episode Of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The special guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena will make a special appearance, on the show which will air on S[...] Aug 28 - The special guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena will make a special appearance, on the show which will air on S[...]

AEW Rampage Results (August 27th 2021)

AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possible way this show could top that, and neither could[...] Aug 27 - AEW had their third ever episode of Rampage air on Friday Night on TNT. After last weeks monstrous edition where CM Punk returned, there was no possible way this show could top that, and neither could[...]

Miro To Face Eddie Kingston At All Out

On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be dragged apart by referees. As a result of that, w[...] Aug 27 - On AEW Rampage tonight we had a segment where Miro brought out Fuego Del Sol and beat him down before Eddie Kingston made the save and they had to be dragged apart by referees. As a result of that, w[...]

Baron Corbin Introduces New Gimmick On WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming “rich” during a gambling session in Las[...] Aug 27 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin introduced his new “Happy Corbin” gimmic. Corbin showed a video package of himself becoming “rich” during a gambling session in Las[...]

Young Bucks All Out Opponents Set

After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on September 5th at All Out. The storyline always s[...] Aug 27 - After the final of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage tonight, Lucha Bros will face the Young Bucks in a steel cage on September 5th at All Out. The storyline always s[...]

Bryan Danielson's AEW Debut Date Possibly Pulled Forward

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at their upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumors of D[...] Aug 27 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, revealed former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for AEW at their upcoming All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumors of D[...]

Naomi Traded To WWE SmackDown Roster

We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on FOX and informed Sonya Deville that she had been ad[...] Aug 27 - We recently reported that Naomi had been moved from the Monday Night Raw roster to Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight, Naomi showed up on SmackDown on FOX and informed Sonya Deville that she had been ad[...]

Becky Lynch Is Now Officially Bad and Sorry For 'Absolutely Nothing'

Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacate the RAW Women’s Championship in 2020 due t[...] Aug 27 - Becky Lynch opened this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Lynch opened her promo by saying she missed after she had to vacate the RAW Women’s Championship in 2020 due t[...]

CM Punk Has Pizza Delivered For The Pro Wrestling Tees Team

AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago today. PWT revealed on Instagram that Punk sent ev[...] Aug 27 - AEW star CM Punk has sent his thanks to Pro Wrestling Tees crew for dealing with his t-shirt orders following his return to pro-wrestling a week ago today. PWT revealed on Instagram that Punk sent ev[...]