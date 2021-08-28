Booker T Discusses Adam Cole’s Free Agency

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed NXT superstar Adam Cole who could be potentially leaving WWE and joining AEW.

On Adam Cole:

“I don’t look at it like a single situation, I look at it from a unit perspective. I look at it like if I got a football team, I got to fill every spot on the roster and everybody has to be the best at what they do in that position on the roster. That’s the way I’m looking at it right there so as well as if this was the military. I need another soldier that’s going to be ready to step up in ranks and commands in the drop of a hat. A guy like Adam Cole is definitely a guy like that. He can work, he can perform at a very high level, you can put him with anybody and he can go out and give you what you need. That for me, is what I’m thinking about when it comes to a show. Guys that can get out there and perform, guys that can get out there and go and bring behinds in seats and ratings to his television product that we have here. So yeah, he’d be a hell of a soldier, a hell of a teammate to that addition any way you look at it. The guy is obviously a team player because he’s been down in NXT since day one.”

Compares Cole to Chris Jericho or Shawn Michaels:

“It will be a hell of an addition, it really will. No doubt. I’m a fan, I’ve talked very, very highly of Adam Cole since day one. He’s an extraordinary talent, I’ve watched this guy go out and perform at a very, very high level. He’s one of those guys that’s not the biggest guy in the room but guys like Jericho weren’t the biggest guy in the room but they knew how to work 6’3’’ tall guys. There’s certain guys, Shawn Michaels was one of those guys. Adam Cole definitely, no matter what, has a future in this business.”