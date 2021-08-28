Mandy Rose Possibly Injured During Recent NXT TV Tapings

Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net is reporting that Mandy Rose is believed to have suffered an injury during a match at the NXT TV tapings that took place earlier this week.

Rose reportedly sustained the injury while wrestling Sarray who hit her with a dropkick to the outside of the ring Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne then covered Rose’s face with a towel before taking her to the back.

Rose was counted out to give Sarray the win.

Rose appeared later that night when she joined Dolin and Jayne for an attack on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Rose was wearing a protective face mask similar to the one used by Sheamus recently.

It could be a storyline injury, either way, she seems to be able to continue working for now.

The match will air on Tuesday, September 31, 2021 on USA Network.