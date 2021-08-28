Matt Riddle Says He Can Beat Up Roman Reigns In Real Fight

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report during which he revealed he could beat up Roman Reigns in a real fight.

Roman Reigns taking credit for the success of this year’s SummerSlam:

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.”

On his tag partner Randy Orton:

“Dude, me and Randy, we just get it. But we really enjoy each other’s company. I enjoy his work, he enjoys my work. He respects me for my background in mixed martial arts and even Goldberg respects me now for my passion and my grind and the work I put in and that I don’t take shortcuts and I always want to have a hard-hitting great match. For me and Randy, when we work together, it’s a beautiful thing, we’re at different points of our career, but mentally, we’re at the same point. He’s just so smart and knows what he’s doing. Literally, he’s probably helped save my jobs multiple times. There’s not a bad thing I can say about him. I just really like Randy. He makes me happy, he makes me a better wrestler, [and] he makes me a better person.”